4 benefits of drop ceilings

Drop ceilings, also known as suspended ceilings, are so-called because they hang from the structural floor of the room above. Common in basements, here are four reasons to choose this type of ceiling.

1. They’re easy to install

Drop ceilings are so simple to install that many homeowners feel comfortable doing it on their own. It’s also less expensive and creates less dirt and dust than installing drywall.

2. They offer access



Drop ceilings provide easy access to the wiring, pipes, and ducts above the tiles. You’ll likely find this feature convenient if you ever have a burst pipe, gas leak, or other issues.

3. They’re easy to repair

Ceiling tiles are inexpensive and easy to replace if they get damaged. They also give you the option to patch a small section rather than redo the entire ceiling.

4. They reduce noise

Drop ceilings can help soundproof a room, depending on the type of tiles you choose. This makes them ideal for basements with entertainment systems.

Although drop ceilings are often considered utilitarian, certain types can be very stylish. From understated white blocks to vintage-looking metal squares, there are many options available.