4 benefits of drop ceilings
Drop ceilings, also known as suspended ceilings, are so-called because they hang from the structural floor of the room above. Common in basements, here are four reasons to choose this type of ceiling.
1. They’re easy to install
Drop ceilings are so simple to install that many homeowners feel comfortable doing it on their own. It’s also less expensive and creates less dirt and dust than installing drywall.
2. They offer access
3. They’re easy to repair
Ceiling tiles are inexpensive and easy to replace if they get damaged. They also give you the option to patch a small section rather than redo the entire ceiling.
4. They reduce noise
Drop ceilings can help soundproof a room, depending on the type of tiles you choose. This makes them ideal for basements with entertainment systems.
Although drop ceilings are often considered utilitarian, certain types can be very stylish. From understated white blocks to vintage-looking metal squares, there are many options available.
3 great reasons to plant a hedge
Planting a hedge is a traditional but attractive way to delineate your property. However, doing so also has a number of other benefits. Here are three great reasons to plant a hedge.
1. To maintain privacy
A hedge will provide a natural barrier around your property that blocks the view of your yard. Cedar and other types of shrubs are also effective at muffling sounds.
2. To block the wind
3. To deter pests
A hedge made of thorny plants like barberry or holly will help keep unwanted animals off your property. Additionally, these shrubs can be planted to protect a vegetable garden.
Before you plant a hedge, be sure to consider the required maintenance. Most types need to be pruned and shaped at least once a year.
3 green materials you can use to update your home
If you need to update your home but want to minimize the impact of your renovation project on the environment, there are a number of sustainable products you can use. Here are three of the most versatile and affordable ones on the market.
1. Linoleum
This type of flooring is made from all-natural, biodegradable, and renewable materials such as linseed oil, wood flour, and pine resin. It’s also a durable and inexpensive choice. Well-maintained linoleum floors can last up to 40 years and they don’t fade over time. Plus, this floor covering can be recycled if you eventually decide to replace it.
2. Bamboo
3. Natural paint
Eco-friendly paints can be made from a number of possible ingredients such as clay, linseed oil, and milk casein. However, be careful not to confuse biodegradable options with those that don’t contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Although VOC-free paints don’t emit toxic fumes, they’re often made with petrochemical solvents that are harmful to the environment.
In addition, you can also use cork, terracotta, reclaimed wood, and recycled steel to update your home. With so many green options available, you don’t have to compromise on style to be eco-friendly.
5 low-maintenance perennials perfect for the Midwest
Are you on the lookout for unique foliage and flowers to add to your garden? If so, here are five easy-to-maintain perennials perfectly suited to the climate in the Midwest.
1. Coneflowers (Echinacea purpurea): Also known as echinacea, these drought-tolerant flowers are native to Central America and grow well in sunny locations. Their drooping petals and spiky yellow centers will attract pollinators like bees and butterflies to your garden.
2. Peonies (Paeonia): These springtime flowers thrive in sunny spots with good drainage and come in colors ranging from white and pale pink to vibrant red and purple. The large round blooms will look just as good in a bouquet as they do in your garden.
3. Swamp rose-mallow (Hibiscus moscheutos): These perennial hibiscuses aren’t the tropical flowers you’re probably more familiar with, but they have a similar appearance and can withstand cold winters. The vibrant pink or red blooms will delight you year after year, so long as they get plenty of sun and moist soil.
4. Hostas (Hosta): If you’re looking for a plant that does well in the shade, hostas come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and colors. They sprout delicate flowers in mid to late summer and their leaves last all season.
5. Hollyhocks (Alcea): Though they generally take two years to mature, these plants may flower in their first year if planted early enough. You can expect to see pollinators sipping from the white, yellow, pink, or red blooms.
If planted in the right location and carefully maintained, these perennials will guarantee you a colorful garden for years to come.
Weeping willows: what gardeners should know
The weeping willow has long, cascading branches and makes an attractive addition to most gardens. Although native to China, this species now grows all around the world. However, it’s not your average tree. Here are three things to consider before planting a weeping willow on your property.
They grow quickly
Weeping willows can grow more than three feet every year in height and width. A full-grown tree can be up to 50 feet high and 40 feet across. The root system also grows quickly and extensively. This type of tree must, therefore, be planted far from buildings, septic tanks, and sidewalks, as well as underground sewer, water, and power lines.
They need a lot of water
They’re messy
Weeping willows frequently shed their leaves, twigs, and branches, so if you plant one on your property, you’ll need to regularly tidy up after it. For this reason, you should plant it away from your home, pool, and driveway to prevent damage caused by falling branches.
In short, a weeping willow tree makes a beautiful addition to a large property with a body of freshwater. Otherwise, it may become be a hazard or an inconvenience.
Reasons to hire a professional mover
If you have a move coming up, hiring a professional moving company is a good idea. In addition to giving you peace of mind, here are the benefits of leaving this job to the experts.
Insurance
Most professional movers offer coverage in case your items are lost or damaged during the move. To avoid unpleasant surprises, carefully consult their insurance policy before choosing a company.
Efficiency
Equipment
The cost of hiring a moving company includes all the necessary equipment, so you don’t have to worry about renting or purchasing blankets, straps, and dollies. The movers will also take care of the truck and be licensed to drive it.
Experience
Professional movers know how to safely pack and transport various types of furniture, appliances, and electronics. Their experience helps them avoid damage and injury when carrying heavy or delicate pieces on staircases and around tight corners.
Reliability
If you hire movers, you won’t have to depend on the availability of family and friends whose schedules might not line up and who may need to cancel on you at the last minute.
In the end, moving on your own might not save you as much money as you think. You still have to rent equipment and a truck. Plus, you’ll likely want to supply pizza, beer, and soft drinks for your volunteer crew.
‘Cat whisperers’ can read feline faces
Have you ever looked at your cat and wondered what they’re thinking? Unlike dogs, cats can be hard to read. Some pet owners may wonder if their feline friends even have facial expressions. However, a recent study conducted at a Canadian university found that cats do indeed have facial expressions, but only about 13 percent of people can consistently read them.
Watching cat videos for science
To conduct the study, researchers collected 40 short cat videos from the internet. Twenty showed cats that were content and 20 featured cats that were distressed. The researchers used the context of the video and any included commentary to discern the feline’s mood.
With these videos, the researchers created an internet poll. More than 6,000 people from 85 countries responded to it, watching between two and 20 videos each. Viewers were asked whether they thought the cat on the screen was content or distressed. On average, the respondents were correct 11.85 times out of 20, a result that’s only slightly higher than chance.
However, there were outliers. Thirteen percent of people were particularly good at reading cat expressions, getting at least 15 out of 20 correct. Dubbed “cat whisperers” by the researchers, these people tended to be young, female veterinary professionals.
So what does this mean for cat owners? Researchers hope to figure out what makes cat whisperers good at reading feline facial cues. From there, they hope to teach others how to decode feline faces.
