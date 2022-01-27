4 benefits of radiant heating

Radiant floor heating is a modern heating solution that provides unmatched comfort. Here are four reasons why you may want to consider this upgrade for your home.

1. It’s quiet

Unlike traditional heating systems, radiant heating systems don’t make any noise. You won’t have to listen to clanking radiators or loud vents.

2. It heats evenly

Traditional forced-air heating systems employ vents to distribute warm air throughout a space. Therefore, depending on the location of the vents, the area heated may have hot and cold spots. Radiant heating systems, however, provide consistent, even heat throughout an entire space.

3. It doesn’t emit dust

Since radiant heating systems don’t require vents or ductwork, you won’t have extra dust circulating through your home while you heat it. This is especially helpful for individuals who suffer from allergies.

4. It’s energy-efficient

Radiant heating is more energy-efficient than other methods. This is because there’s no heat loss through the ductwork like there would be with a forced-air system. The cost of heating a home with this type of system can be more affordable.

If you’re thinking about installing a radiant floor heating system, make sure to research your options, then contact a certified professional to complete the job.