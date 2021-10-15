4 benefits of spaying or neutering your puppy

Spaying and neutering are safe procedures and have many advantages. Here are four benefits of sterilizing your puppy.

1. It alleviates behavioral problems

Sterilized dogs are calmer, less aggressive, and less likely to get into fights with other animals. They’re also less likely to run away or mark furniture and other household items.

2. It lowers the risk of disease

Spaying and neutering can reduce or eliminate the risk of reproductive problems such as prostate disease and ovarian, uterine, mammary, and testicular cancers.

3. It increases their lifespan

Sterilized dogs live longer and healthier lives than unsterilized dogs.

4. It helps your community

Spaying and neutering reduce the number of strays in your community and helps prevent overpopulation.

The recovery from this surgery tends to be the easiest on young dogs. In general, it should be done between six and 15 months of age, depending on the breed. Talk to your veterinarian to learn more.