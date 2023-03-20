Connect with us

Agriculture

4 benefits of supporting local farmers

Published

10 hours ago

on

This year, National Ag Day is celebrated on March 21. The theme is Agriculture: Growing a Climate for Tomorrow. This campaign encourages Americans to recognize and celebrate the farmers, ranchers, foresters, farmworkers, and other agricultural stewards across the United States. In honor of this event, here are four benefits of supporting local farmers.

1. Protect the environment. Most small, local farmers employ sustainable growing practices to minimize their environmental impact. Moreover, when food products don’t have to be shipped across the country, it reduces air pollution and minimizes the amount of packaging that ends up in landfills.

2. Eat healthier. The less distance your food travels, the less chance for contamination, expiration, and other issues. Besides, seasonal fruits and vegetables taste better and have a higher nutrition content.

3. Bolster the community. Supporting local farmers means supporting the local economy. When you buy from a local farmer, that money is reinvested into other businesses and services that help improve community life for everyone.


4. Support animal welfare. Local meats, cheeses, and eggs often come from family farms where the animals have been raised in favorable living conditions without hormones or antibiotics. You can feel good about what you’re eating.

Each farmer in the United States feeds 144 people, much more than ever. This National Ag Day, thank a farmer for all they do.

Agriculture

Agricultural giant John Deere heads into space

Published

1 week ago

on

March 10, 2023

By

Close your eyes for a moment and think, “John Deere.” The odds are that the first things to come to mind are green tractors and rolling farmlands. Yet now, John Deere has its eyes set on a (literally) sky-high ambition: using satellites to revolutionize agriculture.

If the renowned farm equipment company has its way, farmers will soon use satellites to generate geospatial maps that allow them to monitor productivity and crop performance.

With this data in hand, farmers can put together appropriate and nuanced responses. For example, if one part of the field is underperforming, farmers can investigate and then react, perhaps increasing fertilizers to one area or deploying pesticides.

Farmers may not be limited to data from their fields or nearby fields. John Deere is working to increase connectivity worldwide. This way, farmers can monitor major events and trends from afar, which could help them organize a more effective response to changing environmental and operating conditions.


John Deere has been gathering data for some time. However, most current data collection relies on farmers using individual See & Spray devices. These devices can alert farmers to problems, such as growing weeds. Now, the company wants to up the ante by looping in low-earth satellites.

In recent months, John Deere has been in discussions with various satellite companies, looking for the perfect partner that will enable farmers to reap the full benefits of data. In the long run, farmers may enjoy greater yields and, thus, more substantial profits.

Agriculture

How to increase monarch butterfly populations on farms

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 3, 2023

By

For the past decade, environmental experts have touted the importance of safeguarding beneficial insects like honeybees. However, did you know that protecting monarch butterflies is equally important? Monarch migration across North America is essential to many ecosystems worldwide.

Farmers play a key role in growing monarch populations by protecting, restoring, and establishing native milkweed — wildflowers that monarch butterflies can’t live without — and other nectar plants. Here are a few ways farmers help bolster monarch populations:

• Refrain from spraying monarch habitats with herbicides and insecticides
• Manage ditches along fields to promote monarch habitats
• Leave grass uncut during periods when monarch eggs and caterpillars are present
• Implement grazing and burning practices that promote beneficial plants

If conservation experts and farmers continue to work together, they can create a more successful habitat for monarchs while minimizing the impact on crops and livestock production. Contact your local conservation authority to find out how you can help.


Agriculture

Understanding crop rotation

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 28, 2023

By

Crop rotation is the practice of planting different crops sequentially on the same plot of land from one year to the next. Though it requires careful planning, crop rotation is adaptable and can be modified according to the environment and other factors.

What are the benefits?
Crop rotation is a sustainable management practice that can increase biodiversity and improve crop performance. For example, it helps with weed control by preventing undesirable plants from adapting to the space and becoming a problem.

In addition, this practice can li¬mit heavy fertilizer and herbicide use. It also makes it possible to grow crops without the use of pesticides. Crop rotation improves soil structure, boosts soil fertility, prevents erosion, and increases harvest yields.

What types are there?
Farmers can execute many types of crop rotation, including simple, complex, and perennial variations. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Farmers can choose the method that best suits their operation by considering seeding time, crop competition, and fertilization needs.


Crop rotation makes sense for both farmers and the environment. Encourage the farms that use this method by opting for their products at farmers markets and grocery stores.

Agriculture

How to manage snowmelt on a farm

Published

3 weeks ago

on

February 27, 2023

By

After a winter of heavy snow and ice, farmers must ensure snowmelt doesn’t flood buildings, damage feed, and destroy equipment on their homesteads. Here are a few ways farmers can mitigate the risk of water damage during a wet spring.

• Remove deep snow. Regularly plow or scrape snow to the side of large drives during the winter. Pile snow where the meltwater will drain away from buildings and exercise areas and feed lots rather than through them.

• Clear the eaves on buildings. Ensure the gutters and downspouts on barns and outbuildings are debris-free. It’s also important to point them away from the foundation. This ensures that snowmelt and rain runoff will be directed away from essential structures and their contents.

• Plant native greenery. Plants help reduce soil erosion, soak up moisture, and provide an obstacle to water. Look for native grasses and meadow plants or native trees and shrubs that have deep roots to mitigate the effects of spring melt.


• Improve grading. Pay attention to places around the property eroding during snowmelt and plan to improve them in the spring. Grading, for example, helps provide continuous drainage away from animals, feed storage, and high-traffic areas. A slope of four to six percent is recommended.

Finally, farmers should store harvest crops on high ground or wood or cement blocks to lift them off the ground to prevent them from being damaged by moisture.

Agriculture

Pros and cons of free-range farming

Published

4 weeks ago

on

February 21, 2023

By

Many farmers proudly promote their products as being free range. Here are the advantages and disadvantages of this alternative to conventional battery cages and pens.

Pros
Free-range farming has many positive points. For instance, the animals:

• Have the freedom to interact with each other
• Have more space to exercise and strengthen their muscles
• Have easy access to food and water
• Have more natural behaviors

Cons
However, this type of breeding has various disadvantages, including:


• It takes longer to implement and maintain than other systems.
• Animals like hens must be trained to lay eggs in the right place.
• The layout of the roaming area can make it difficult for employees to perform certain tasks.
• Animals that are more active eat more, which can increase production costs.
• Open environments can be hazardous for animals like chickens because they relieve themselves everywhere and kick up dust. This can cause severe ailments.
• Free-range chickens can injure themselves by fighting with each other.
• The yield for products like eggs and milk can decrease.

If you care about animal welfare, support the farms in your area that share your values.

 

Agriculture

Seven careers in agriculture besides farming

Published

1 month ago

on

February 17, 2023

By

Future Farmers of America (FFA) is about much more than farming. The organization helps youth achieve career success in various agriculture-related fields, including:

1. Veterinary medicine. These medical experts keep cattle, poultry, pigs, and sheep healthy. The livestock industry couldn’t produce our steaks and sausages without them.

2. Machine and automotive repair. Mechanics keep the tractors, trucks, and combines working so they can plant and harvest grains and vegetables.

3. Biology. Animal scientists are at the forefront of identifying genes in livestock that create disease and are actively improving selection processes to produce healthier animals.


4. Engineering. Agriculture uses buildings, machines, water lines, waste management, and software. Engineers design all the equipment, devices, and machines that farmers need.

5. Food science. Food chemists, microbiologists, and researchers find ways to advance food quality and safety.

6. Marketing. Marketing and communications are essential in the agriculture industry, whether brand management, sales, or agro-journalism.

7. Banking. Farms and related businesses typically need financial assistance in the form of loans and mortgages, and financial advisers can help people achieve their goals.


In 2023, February 18 to 25 marks National FFA Week, where chapters across the country raise awareness of the importance of their work. Support your local FFA chapter as they produce future professionals who’ll feed the world.

