4 benefits of using technology in retirement homes

Technology is playing an increasingly significant role in retirement homes. Here are four benefits of embracing technology as you age.

1. Connect with loved ones

Nothing can replace in-person interactions, but video chats, texting, and social networking sites like Facebook can keep you connected with your loved ones anywhere in the world. Studies have shown that social connection is crucial to health and longevity.

2. Stay mentally and physically active

Interactive video games like Wii Golf and Wii Bowling are fun and can motivate you to get your body moving. Physical games can improve your strength, balance, and aerobic endurance.

Moreover, you can play various “brain games” on a tablet or smartphone. For example, games like Tetris and Solitaire help with spatial recognition and memory, while logic games like Sudoku and chess improve problem-solving skills.

3. Increase safety

Personal monitoring devices like smart¬watches can track your steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels to keep you on top of your health. Some devices provide emergency support like fall detection, which can immediately contact emergency responders or a trusted contact when needed.

4. Improve convenience

Shopping for groceries and other items online or through an app and having them delivered to your apartment is now possible. This is helpful if you have limited mobility or don’t want to risk going out in bad weather.

Learning to use technology can open doors and benefit people of all ages, including seniors.