Mature Living
4 benefits of yoga for seniors
Yoga has a multitude of physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Here are four ways this activity helps seniors:
1. It increases flexibility and mobility. Many yoga movements focus on flexibility and can help reduce the pain and stiffness associated with conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis.
2. It improves balance. A number of yoga poses focus on balance and stability. Strengthening your core muscles helps reduce the likelihood of a fall.
3. It boosts lung capacity. The breathing exercises practiced during yoga help optimize respiratory function, which can decline with age. This helps lower blood pressure and aids in digestion.
4. It enhances psychological well-being. Practicing yoga helps release tension, improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety.
Don’t wait to take advantage of these benefits. Look for senior-friendly yoga classes in your area.
Mature Living
3 benefits of online dating
As you get older, it can become more challenging to meet new people, and the likelihood of encountering your soul mate in the park or at the grocery store is low. Online dating, however, is a great way to meet someone special. Here are a few of its benefits.
1. You’ll clarify your priorities
Online dating sites allow you to filter potential partners using specific criteria. You can search for people who live near you or have similar hobbies and interests. This is a great way to discover what you’re looking for in a future relationship.
2. It’s easy to break the ice
Online dating allows you to talk over the phone, online, or through a video chat. It’s a great way to break the ice and get a feel for someone before you meet them in person.
3. You can build your confidence slowly
It’s normal to feel a little wary after coming out of a divorce or long-term relationship. Online dating can be less nerve-racking than meeting someone in person. Plus, it can help you rebuild your confidence as you get used to dating again.
Online dating is a convenient and practical way to find romance from the comfort of your home. Grab your computer, smartphone, or tablet and start searching for love today.
Mature Living
6 tips to reduce fatigue among seniors
Have you started to feel increasingly tired as you get older? If so, here are six tips to help you boost your energy level.
1. Get enough sleep. Getting the right amount of rest is the best way to recharge your batteries. Whether you go to bed early or take a nap during the day, making sure you get enough sleep is important.
2. Eat well. Both consuming heavy meals and eating too little can make you feel sluggish. Instead, try to eat light meals and small, protein-packed snacks to keep your energy level raised.
3. Move your body regularly. Doing a bit of light activity every day can help you increase the amount of energy you have available. In addition, if you regularly sit for long periods of time, you should take short, frequent breaks to stretch your muscles.
4. Take nutritional supplements. You may be feeling fatigued because your diet is lacking certain nutrients. It’s a good idea to talk to your doctor to see if taking supplements or vitamins might help combat your low energy level.
5. Keep busy. Regularly taking on new hobbies and projects can help prevent boredom. Keeping busy can help you increase your energy level.
6. Use light therapy. Sunlight is a natural mood booster that can help rejuvenate you. In addition, light therapy lamps are beneficial for combating fatigue, especially in the winter.
If you’ve tried everything and still feel tired, make an appointment with your doctor as soon as possible.
Mature Living
Safety tips for seniors living at home
Seniors over the age of 65 account for approximately half of all injury-related hospitalizations, and the majority of these are due to slips and falls. Help a senior in your life maximize their safety and independence at home. Here are a few key tips.
In the bedroom
Make sure there’s a clear path between the bed and the door. Install a nightlight or place a light switch near the bed that can be turned on without getting up. These adjustments will make it easy for your loved ones to move around and see where they’re going if they need to get up at night to use the bathroom.
In the kitchen
Keep small items that are used daily, such as utensils, cups, glasses, and lids, in easy-to-reach locations. Place items that don’t get used very often, such as plastic dishes and stainless-steel bowls, up high. Heavy objects, such as pots, pans, and small appliances, should be stored in cabinets and drawers that are close to the ground.
In the bathroom
Install grab bars in the shower and beside the toilet. A bathing chair can be used to make it easier to wash and help prevent leg fatigue. In addition, a non-slip rubber mat with suction cups will make surfaces less slippery. You can also install a handheld shower, which is easier to handle, as well as a temperature regulator to prevent accidental burns.
In high-traffic areas
Ensure that all hallways, staircases, and entrances are clear of obstacles, clutter, and tripping hazards. If there are throw rugs, make sure they’re properly secured and aren’t wrinkled or bunched up. Furthermore, make sure there’s adequate lighting in these areas and a sturdy handrail along either side of the staircase.
If you want more tips for how to create a safe living environment, arrange an in-home assessment with an occupational therapist.
Mature Living
3 stress-relieving activities
As you age, the stresses of everyday life can become difficult to manage. For example, planning a move, waiting for medical test results, worrying about the health of a loved one, and watching the news can all cause you to worry. To help you cope with the strain, here are some stress-relieving activities you may want to try.
1. Being outdoors
A great way to boost your spirits and get a bit of exercise is to garden. You could try planting herbs on your balcony or vegetables in your backyard. In addition, walking, biking and photography are all relaxing hobbies you can do outdoors.
2. Making art
Creating works of art can be both comforting and rewarding. Needlework, such as knitting, crocheting, sewing, and embroidery, will keep your hands and mind busy. Alternatively, you may want to draw, color, paint, or do crafts. These activities can be done alone or with someone else.
3. Practicing meditation
Meditating is a great way to relax and clear your mind. You may want to try a simple breathing exercise or guided meditation. Alternatively, you could listen to melodies accompanied by nature sounds such as running water and singing birds. Just close your eyes and imagine yourself in a beautiful oasis.
Though stress-relieving activities can be beneficial, if you’re dealing with crippling anxiety, it’s best to consult a healthcare professional.
Mature Living
The role of seniors in our community
This is a time to pause and reflect on the important role that seniors play in our community. Here are a few examples of how they contribute.
• They’re volunteers. Many seniors volunteer several hours a week or more. This enables them to put their time, effort, and expertise to good use in the community.
• They’re mentors. Seniors have a wealth of experience and skills they can share and pass down to younger generations. They can be great role models and important educational resources.
• They’re economic contributors. Seniors play a part in the local economy by attending sporting events and live shows. In addition, they spend money by eating and shopping at nearby businesses.
• They’re caretakers. Countless seniors help with childcare duties for their grandchildren. In addition, many provide various levels of support to a spouse or other relative who’s unwell or has restricted mobility.
Today, take a moment to recognize and thank the seniors in your life for their invaluable contributions to the community.
Mature Living
5 uses for technology in a seniors’ residence
Many seniors living in retirement residences benefit from technology. Here are five ways that older adults can use modern devices in their everyday lives.
1. To stay in touch. No matter the distance, seniors can continue to stay connected with their families and attend important events such as birthdays and anniversaries thanks to video conferencing technologies.
2. To facilitate planning. Residents can easily register for activities, view the dining room menu, or reserve a table for lunch via a dedicated website or application.
3. To improve safety. Technology can be used to detect falls, send residents medication reminders and allow seniors with reduced mobility to attend virtual medical consultations.
4. To enhance cognitive abilities. Reading, watching movies, and listening to music can help residents maintain their cognitive abilities. In addition, sudoku-type games and crossword puzzles are excellent for exercising the brain.
5. To maintain autonomy. Smart devices, including voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, can help simplify certain daily tasks, provide remote assistance and remind residents of appointments and special events.
If you’re planning to move to a retirement residence, you should first find out about internet access at the facility. In addition, many residences offer introductory computer courses, so you don’t have to worry if you aren’t very tech-savvy.
Wind: 1mph SSE
Humidity: 57%
Pressure: 30.21"Hg
UV index: 3
46/27°F
46/32°F