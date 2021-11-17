4 benefits of yoga for seniors

Yoga has a multitude of physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. Here are four ways this activity helps seniors:

1. It increases flexibility and mobility. Many yoga movements focus on flexibility and can help reduce the pain and stiffness associated with conditions such as arthritis and osteoporosis.

2. It improves balance. A number of yoga poses focus on balance and stability. Strengthening your core muscles helps reduce the likelihood of a fall.

3. It boosts lung capacity. The breathing exercises practiced during yoga help optimize respiratory function, which can decline with age. This helps lower blood pressure and aids in digestion.

4. It enhances psychological well-being. Practicing yoga helps release tension, improve sleep quality and reduce stress and anxiety.

Don’t wait to take advantage of these benefits. Look for senior-friendly yoga classes in your area.