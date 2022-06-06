Food
4 berries to put on the menu this season
Berries are back in season! Here are four colorful and tasty varieties to sink your teeth into.
1. Blueberries are the perfect tangy accompaniment to desserts, savory dishes, and meats. In the fight against heart disease and cancer, blueberries reign supreme because they’re high in flavonoids. Be sure to pick them when they aren’t wrinkly and overripe.
2. Strawberries are loaded with minerals like potassium, which contribute to protein synthesis and support neurological function. These bright, juicy berries are also low in calories. Therefore, you don’t have to feel guilty for indulging in this sweet pleasure.
3. Raspberries are typically light red or dark pink but also come in yellow, black, and purple varieties. They’re delicious, no matter the color! Rich in vitamin C and fiber, raspberries promote collagen production and support the digestive system. However, raspberries don’t keep very long. Therefore, it’s best to eat them soon after picking.
4. Gooseberries grow primarily in the northeastern and north-central states. However, some areas have prohibited planting these berries because they can host a disease that attacks white pines. Moreover, gooseberries come in acidic and sweet varieties that lend themselves to jams, sorbets, sauces, and muffins. These versatile berries hold their own alongside other more popular berries and are rich in nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, iron, and magnesium.
Is your mouth watering? Visit your local producers and food markets to stock up on fresh berries throughout the season.
5 ways to enjoy citrus this summer
Citrus fruits are bursting with freshness. Here are five refreshing ways to indulge in your favorite citrus or discover new varieties this summer.
1. In salads. Add a few pieces of clementine to your favorite salad, or take a chance on a new recipe with citrus as the primary ingredient. For a tasty twist, add lemon juice or zest to a vinaigrette.
2. In a cake. Bake a delicious upside-down cake that combines different varieties of oranges, or add some citrus zest like lemon, lime, or bergamot directly to the batter. You can also make a topping flavored with orange or garnish your creation with a few mandarin slices.
3. With fish. Garnish your plate with pieces of Ugli fruit, drizzle bergamot-infused oil on your halibut or create a salmon confit with grapefruit, orange, or lemon. You can also use orange slices to cover your fish before grilling. Shellfish is equally excellent with citrus, including red grapefruit and lime.
4. With meat. Several summer recipes combine citrus flavors with meat. For example, lemon-roasted chicken and beef stew flavored with orange.
5. In drinks. Adorn your glasses with pretty slices of lime, Cara Cara, oranges, or another citrus fruit. You can also create a delicious clementine smoothie or add the citrus juice of your choice to a cocktail.
Don’t be afraid to get creative!
Orange, lemon, clementine, grapefruit, pomelo, Ugli, lime, mandarin, kumquat, bergamot, the list goes on. Put citrus on the menu this summer to stimulate your tastebuds and top up on vitamin C.
Creamy spaghetti with chanterelles
This creamy and cheesy pasta tastes divine. It’s sure to wow your guests!
Ingredients
Servings: 4
• 14 ounces of spaghetti
• 2 tablespoons butter
• 2 shallots, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 7 ounces chanterelles
• 1/2 cup vegetable broth
• 1 cup 35% whipping cream
• 1 cup fresh parmesan, grated
• 1/2 cup fresh basil
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
1. In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta al dente. Drain and set aside.
2. Melt the butter and brown the shallots in a large, deep skillet. Add the mushrooms and garlic. Continue cooking for about 4 minutes or until all the water is released from the mushrooms. Season with salt and pepper.
3. Pour in the vegetable stock and simmer until the liquid has almost completely evaporated. Add the cream, parmesan cheese, and a little more salt and pepper. Bring the sauce to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for a few minutes.
4. Add the spaghetti to the pan and sprinkle with a few coarsely torn basil leaves. Mix well and season further if desired.
Spoon the pasta into a large serving bowl and garnish it with fresh basil leaves.
Milkshake with local strawberries
It’s strawberry season! Enjoy these sweet berries by the handful, in jams, jellies, and pies, or whip them up with milk.
Ingredients
Servings: 2
• 7 ounces fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 cups vanilla ice cream
• 1/2 cup milk
Directions
1. In a bowl, combine the strawberries, sugar, and vanilla. Let stand to macerate for one hour.
2. Pour the macerated strawberries into a food processor, saving a few for garnish. Add the ice cream and milk. Blend until you achieve a smooth consistency.
3. Pour into pretty glasses and garnish with strawberry slices.
This summer, cool down with a cocktail
This summer, enjoy lounging on a restaurant patio or in your own backyard with one of the following delicious cocktails in hand.
• Hard lemonade. Lemonade is a hot-weather staple. Jazz it up with some bourbon served neat or on the rocks. If you want some fizz, try a sparkling vodka lemonade.
• Irish ice. This simple cocktail has only two ingredients: Irish cream and ice cream. Smooth, creamy, and ice-cold, this treat is perfect on a hot day.
• Sangria. Whether made with white or red wine, sangria is everything you want in a festive summer cocktail. If you’re making it yourself, shake things up by using different types of fruit or another wine like sparkling or rosé.
• Daiquiri. Put your own unique spin on this classic cocktail. There are endless flavor variations — from strawberry and lime to lemon to pear.
• Mimosa. This low-calorie cocktail is a brunch must-have. In addition to the traditional mix of orange juice and champagne or sparkling wine, indulge in an updated version with strawberries, watermelon, and mint.
Cheers to summer!
Make the classic Reuben sandwich at home
The sweetness of corned beef paired with the salty sourness of sauerkraut, nutty Swiss cheese and tangy Russian (or Thousand Island) dressing, all on earthy slices of rye bread.
The messy, glorious Reuben is a classic American sandwich for a reason: It’s incredibly delicious. And with just a few very common ingredients, it’s easy to prepare at home. Make just one for yourself or whip up a pile of them for family or guests — either one won’t take much time. This recipe makes four sandwiches, but scales up or down easily.
Ingredients
8 slices good-quality rye bread
4 tablespoons softened butter
1/4 c. Russian dressing (or you can use prepared Thousand Island dressing)
8 slices Swiss cheese
3/4 pound corned beef
1 c. sauerkraut, drained
For the Russian dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons ketchup
2 tablespoons horseradish
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon paprika
Kosher salt to taste
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
First, prepare the Russian dressing (if desired). Whisk together mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire, sugar, and paprika until combined. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Next, butter each slice of bread on one side. Spread Russian dressing on the unbuttered sides of each slice. Top four slices with cheese, corned beef, and sauerkraut, then top each sandwich with the remaining slices, dressing side down. Place sandwiches in a skillet over medium heat and grill until the bread is golden and the cheese is melted — two to three minutes per side.
25 foods you should always have on hand
Here are 25 food staples you should always keep in your kitchen.
In the fridge
1. Tofu
2. Eggs
3. Lettuce
4. Condiments like ketchup and mayonnaise
5. Milk
6. Deli meat
7. Cheese
In the freezer
8. Vegetables like peas and corn
9. Boneless chicken
10. Fish fillets like cod, salmon, and sole
11. Ground meat like pork, beef, and turkey
12. Pre-cooked seafood like crab, pollock, and shrimp
13. Fruit
14. Sliced bread
In the pantry
15. Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pecans
16. Legumes like beans, peas, and lentils
17. Canned tuna
18. Pasta like macaroni, penne and spaghetti
19. Rice like brown, basmati, and jasmine
20. Condensed soups like tomato, celery, and mushroom
21. Canned tomatoes
22. Potatoes
23. Onions
24. Flour
25. Sugar
Visit your local grocery store to find everything you need to prepare delicious meals.
