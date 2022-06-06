4 berries to put on the menu this season

Berries are back in season! Here are four colorful and tasty varieties to sink your teeth into.

1. Blueberries are the perfect tangy accompaniment to desserts, savory dishes, and meats. In the fight against heart disease and cancer, blueberries reign supreme because they’re high in flavonoids. Be sure to pick them when they aren’t wrinkly and overripe.

2. Strawberries are loaded with minerals like potassium, which contribute to protein synthesis and support neurological function. These bright, juicy berries are also low in calories. Therefore, you don’t have to feel guilty for indulging in this sweet pleasure.

3. Raspberries are typically light red or dark pink but also come in yellow, black, and purple varieties. They’re delicious, no matter the color! Rich in vitamin C and fiber, raspberries promote collagen production and support the digestive system. However, raspberries don’t keep very long. Therefore, it’s best to eat them soon after picking.

4. Gooseberries grow primarily in the northeastern and north-central states. However, some areas have prohibited planting these berries because they can host a disease that attacks white pines. Moreover, gooseberries come in acidic and sweet varieties that lend themselves to jams, sorbets, sauces, and muffins. These versatile berries hold their own alongside other more popular berries and are rich in nutrients like vitamin C, potassium, iron, and magnesium.

Is your mouth watering? Visit your local producers and food markets to stock up on fresh berries throughout the season.