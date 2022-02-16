4 car sounds that could be cause for concern

You don’t have to worry about most noises coming from your vehicle. However, here are four unusual sounds that deserve your attention.

1. Screeching

If you hear a high-pitched screeching sound when you start your car or accelerate, you may have a loose or misaligned belt. However, if you notice this sound when braking, your brake pads probably need to be replaced.

2. Slamming

A clunking or slamming sound that occurs every time you drive over a speed bump or uneven roadway could be an indication that your suspension is shot.

3. Rubbing

If your steering wheel suddenly veers to one side and you hear a dull rubbing or flapping sound coming from one side of your vehicle, chances are you have a flat tire.

4. Rumbling

Does your engine backfire when you accelerate? Does your vehicle suddenly seem unbearably loud? If you answered yes to either of these questions, you probably need a new muffler.

From whistling and rattling to squealing and humming, there are a lot of sounds your vehicle can make when you drive. While most car noises are benign, it’s best to take your vehicle to a professional to make sure.