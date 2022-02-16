Connect with us

Automotive

4 car sounds that could be cause for concern

Published

3 hours ago

on

You don’t have to worry about most noises coming from your vehicle. However, here are four unusual sounds that deserve your attention.

1. Screeching
If you hear a high-pitched screeching sound when you start your car or accelerate, you may have a loose or misaligned belt. However, if you notice this sound when braking, your brake pads probably need to be replaced.

2. Slamming
A clunking or slamming sound that occurs every time you drive over a speed bump or uneven roadway could be an indication that your suspension is shot.

3. Rubbing
If your steering wheel suddenly veers to one side and you hear a dull rubbing or flapping sound coming from one side of your vehicle, chances are you have a flat tire.


4. Rumbling
Does your engine backfire when you accelerate? Does your vehicle suddenly seem unbearably loud? If you answered yes to either of these questions, you probably need a new muffler.

From whistling and rattling to squealing and humming, there are a lot of sounds your vehicle can make when you drive. While most car noises are benign, it’s best to take your vehicle to a professional to make sure.

SUV or minivan: what you should know

Published

1 week ago

on

February 6, 2022

By

If you’re looking for the perfect family vehicle, you may be wondering whether to choose an SUV or a minivan. If this is the case, here are a few things to consider.

SUV
SUVs come in a wide range of models and tend to have spacious interiors. They almost always feature all-wheel drive, which makes them safe and easy to handle on winter roads. However, they normally don’t have a third row of seats, and if they do, they’re usually cramped and difficult to access. In addition, SUVs can be expensive to maintain.

Minivan
Minivans are often ridiculed for being unfashionable and are frequently overlooked. However, newer models typically come with several interesting features including four-wheel drive. The sliding doors make it easy to buckle up small children and load groceries. In addition, you can free up extra space by folding down the third row of seats.

Selection criteria
When deciding between an SUV or a minivan, you should consider:


• The age of your children. In many cases, the younger your children are, the more things you’ll need to haul around, including playpens, strollers, and diaper bags.

• The size of your family. Cargo capacity and the number of seats available are major factors if you have several children or plan to grow your family.

• Your lifestyle. If you’re an avid camper or enjoy taking long road trips, you’ll need plenty of space.

To help you decide, read reviews for several SUV and minivan models to compare features such as fuel economy and reliability. Once you’ve narrowed down your choices, book one or more test drives at your local car dealership.

Automotive

3 tips for maintaining your car’s weatherstrip

Published

3 weeks ago

on

January 29, 2022

By

If the rubber weatherstrip around your car’s windows and doors becomes damaged, it’ll no longer provide a tight seal. This can lead to water entering your vehicle and consequently causing mold growth and corrosion. Here are three ways to prevent this from happening.

1. Keep it clean
You should regularly wipe down your vehicle’s weatherstrip with soap and warm water. It’s a good idea to do this whenever you wash the outside of your car.

2. Repair it as needed
It’s important to periodically inspect your vehicle’s weatherstrip to ensure it’s in good condition. If it’s starting to lift in certain areas, reattach it with weatherstrip adhesive. If it’s frayed or torn in several spots, replace it.

3. Apply a protectant
It’s a good idea to apply a specialized protectant to your vehicle’s weatherstrip every few months to keep it pliable and protect it from the elements.


You can also ask your mechanic to inspect your weatherstrip when you bring your car in for your next maintenance appointment.

 

Automotive

Summer vs. winter windshield washer fluid

Published

1 month ago

on

January 8, 2022

By

The type of windshield washer fluid you use should vary by season. This is because each type has unique properties that are designed for specific weather conditions. Here’s what you should know about windshield washer fluid for summer and winter.

Summer windshield washer fluid
Summer windshield washer fluid contains specially formulated cleaning agents for a streak-free shine. In addition, it effectively removes bugs, dust, and dirt from your windshield to ensure you can see clearly at all times. However, this type of washer fluid is not suitable for use in winter, as it’s likely to freeze.

Winter windshield washer fluid
Winter windshield washer fluid contains a de-icer, which makes it effective at cleaning your windshield even if the temperature dips to -40 F. This fluid won’t form ice crystals on your windshield or freeze in your tank. However, you should avoid using it during the summer as it contains a lot of methanol. This substance easily evaporates in warm weather and can therefore increase your VOC emissions if you use it year-round.

Finally, not all windshield washer fluids are created equal. For example, some have water-repellent properties to keep your windshield clear when it rains. Keep in mind that you can save money by purchasing a high-quality product, as you won’t have to use as much of it.


 

Automotive

How to use a spare tire

Published

2 months ago

on

January 1, 2022

By

A spare tire typically weighs between 20 and 45 pounds and should only be used temporarily in an emergency. When driving with one, it’s important to take precautions.

Before hitting the road, make sure you check your owner’s manual to find out how far and fast you can drive with your spare tire. Driving for too long with a spare can potentially cause damage to other parts of your vehicle.

Furthermore, if you want your spare tire to do its job and get you out of trouble when the time comes, it’s a good idea to inspect it regularly. You can do this by examining your spare when having your other tires rotated and before going on long road trips.

Did you know?
Some automakers have removed the spare tire from their vehicles entirely in favor of a tire repair kit to reduce the weight of the vehicle and free up more storage space.


Automotive

How to choose the right vehicle for winter

Published

2 months ago

on

December 29, 2021

By

If you want to upgrade your vehicle and are looking for a dependable model that can help you safely navigate winter roads, here are a few things to consider.

Vehicle features
When driving on icy, snow-covered roads, four-wheel drive is considered the safest. An all-wheel-drive system will automatically distribute power to the wheels based on the road conditions, thereby optimizing your vehicle’s traction.

In addition, high ground clearance is a useful feature as it allows you to tackle large snowdrifts with ease. A bit of height also prevents you from floating on top of the snow and will help ensure you stay in control of your vehicle.

Types of vehicles
Depending on your needs, budget, and preferences, there are a number of vehicles that have winter-friendly features.


• Cars are now available with all-wheel drive. In addition, the low center of gravity will work in your favor on slippery roads.

• SUVs have good ground clearance, making them ideal for winter driving, provided they have all-wheel drive. However, SUVs that lack four-wheel drive may provide a false sense of security.

• Pickup trucks offer good elevation for driving in the snow. However, their weight makes them difficult to maneuver on the ice. Additionally, the high center of gravity can cause you to spin out if you’re not careful.

• Electric vehicles have a very low center of gravity, which makes winter driving a breeze. What’s more, electric motors are capable of efficiently managing wheel slips. On some models, the front and rear wheels are controlled by different motors for added reliability.

When shopping for a new vehicle, don’t be afraid to ask questions. This will help you determine which model best meets your needs.

Automotive

Vehicle insurance coverage requirements change January 1

Published

2 months ago

on

December 21, 2021

By

Beginning January 1, the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles in Virginia will increase.

Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:

Liability Insurance Coverage Requirements
  Injury or death of one person Injury or death of two or more people Property damage
Current requirements $25,000 $50,000 $20,000
Policies effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024 $30,000 $60,000 $20,000
Policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025 $50,000 $100,000 $25,000

This bill applies to vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2022.

To purchase license plates and title and register a vehicle in Virginia, a customer must certify the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee.


Vehicle owners caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the Uninsured Motor Vehicle Fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended (Code of Virginia § 46.2-707). To have those privileges reinstated, they must pay a $600 noncompliance fee, file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for three years, and pay a reinstatement fee.

Virginia drivers are encouraged to contact their vehicle insurance provider to ensure they have the minimum insurance coverage on their vehicles.

