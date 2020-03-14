4 career training programs for nature lovers

Are you a nature lover who’s looking for a career that will allow you to work closely with plants? Here’s an overview of some training programs to consider.

Arboriculture

Learn how to plant, transplant, maintain, fertilize and prune trees as well as how to treat them if they’re damaged. You’ll also learn how to cut them down and safely remove branches near power lines.

Careers: arborist, pruner.

Floral design

Discover how to create floral arrangements for commercial venues and special events such as weddings, birthdays and funerals. You’ll also learn how to maintain a variety of plants, both in stores and in public buildings.

Careers: florist, assistant florist.

Horticulture

Learn how to grow and care for plants and design landscapes. You may also work with agricultural producers, helping them grow fruits and vegetables.

Careers: horticulturist, garden supply sales consultant, landscaper and grounds maintenance worker.

Agriculture

Find out, among other things, how to operate farm machinery, prepare soil, maintain buildings and harvest, store, inspect and manage field crops like soybeans and wheat.

Careers: agricultural aid, feedlot aid, stable aid.

There’s a wide variety of inspiring careers for nature lovers, so find a program near you today.