4 challenges of adopting sustainable farming practices on rented land

Nearly 40 percent of all agricultural land operated in the United States is rented. While this is an arrangement that benefits both landowners and farmers who can’t afford to purchase their land, it comes with serious challenges. Here are four key concerns associated with adopting sustainable farming methods on rented land.

1. Poor lease terms

Annual leases make it difficult for owners to implement sustainable farming practices. This problem is made worse by the widespread perception among renters that sustainable practices are capital improvements. Changing the standard lease model or including environmental conservation in negotiations may help.

2. Lack of information



Landowners tend to rely more on the perspective of their tenants than on environmental organizations, government agencies, and researchers when it comes to making decisions about their land. While valuable, these perspectives should be supplemented.

3. Resistance to change

On the other hand, tenants motivated to adopt more sustainable practices, such as no-till farming, often contend with owners who are resistant to change.

4. Short-term needs guide decisions

Some sustainable farming practices may be seen as risky. The financial stresses that many landowners face greatly reduces their willingness to explore alternative farming methods.

Developing sustainable farming practices is crucial. A more open conversation between owners and tenants is necessary to ensure they can be adopted.