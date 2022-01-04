4 chic types of glasses for older women

Do you need new eyeglasses? To help you stay up to date on the latest trends, here’s a look at four types of frames that can instantly transform your style.

1. Cat-eye

These glasses are feminine and bold. The upward curve of the frames best compliment women with diamond-shaped faces.

2. Round

This classic frame style is a great choice for women of all ages. The shape tends to lend a fresh-faced appearance, and it’s most suitable for women with square-shaped faces or angular features.

3. Browline

These eyeglasses exude sophistication. If you have a narrow forehead, the brow bar can help bring more balance to your face.

4. Thick-rimmed

These glasses are versatile and never go out of style. Unlike wireframes, thick-rimmed glasses draw the eye and can help accentuate your best features.

It’s best to avoid frames with a downward sweep, as they tend to create the illusion of a sagging face. If you need help choosing your next pair of glasses, head over to your nearest eyewear store.