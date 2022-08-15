4 clever tips for organizing your locker

Back to school means getting a new locker, especially in high school. If you’re a student, here are four suggestions to help you organize your locker.

1. Choose sturdy accessories. Use sturdy storage containers you don’t have to replace every year. This way, you’ll stay organized and won’t have to spend money on new ones next year.

2. Buy shelves. Some shelves are designed to hang from the permanent shelf in your locker. You can also get ones made of fabric, which have extra pockets on the sides to maximize storage. Additionally, metal or plastic ones can be placed in the bottom of the locker to keep your bags separate from your boots and shoes.

3. Maximize door usage. Magnetic accessories are extremely practical. For example, you can use baskets to organize pencils and other small objects. A dry-erase board or magnets can help you keep important notes like appointment times and exam schedules in sight.

4. Arrange supplies wisely. Keep binders for each subject in alphabetical order to find what you need at a glance. Keep the matching textbooks nearby to save time before class.

Visit your local shops to stock up on everything you need.