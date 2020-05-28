4 conditions acupuncture may help with

Derived from traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), acupuncture is a therapeutic technique that involves stimulating specific areas of the skin using fine needles. Though it’s used to treat a wide range of conditions, research suggests it may be particularly effective for the following:

1. Seasonal allergies. Acupuncture can be used as a complementary treatment for common seasonal allergy symptoms such as sneezing and teary eyes.

2. Joint and muscle pain. Acupuncture has been shown to be an effective pain relief treatment, including in cases of arthritis and back pain.

3. Nausea and vomiting. Acupuncture can ease nausea and vomiting typically experienced while undergoing chemotherapy or recovering from surgery.

4. Headaches and migraines. Treatments may reduce headaches and migraine symptoms.

In all cases, studies have found that acupuncture provides the best results when combined with conventional treatments and when patients expect it to work. It’s also important to choose a reputable practitioner.