4 considerations when choosing a smartphone
Smartphones can make many things easier, but choosing the right device might not be so simple. Here are a few things to evaluate when making a decision.
1. Operating system
A smartphone’s operating system determines its basic functions, design elements and features. The most common types are iOS and Android. Your best bet is to stick with what you know. If you have other Apple devices, choose an iOS phone. If you’re familiar with using a Windows PC, you’ll likely be more comfortable with an Android phone.
2. Screen size
For the most part, a larger screen will make it easier to use your smartphone and give you more space to enlarge text and buttons. Keep in mind, however, that a bigger phone will also be more cumbersome. Test out different sizes at your local electronics store to find the right fit.
3. Storage capacity
Do you plan on using your smartphone to listen to music, download movies or take a lot of pictures? Make sure the phone you choose has sufficient storage capacity or the option to add a memory card and increase the available space.
4. Cell phone plan
It’s important to choose a plan that suits your budget and your needs. How much time will you spend talking on the phone every month? Do you intend to send a lot of text messages? Will you frequently need access to the internet when you’re outside of a Wi-Fi hotspot?
There are many smartphone brands and models available. With a little patience and research, you’ll undoubtedly find one that works for you.
Grow your own food from kitchen scraps
Did you know you can grow food from kitchen scraps? Here are just a few of the plants you can propagate from produce you bought at the grocery store.
• Leafy vegetables. The bottoms of lettuce, celery, and other leafy vegetables can be used to grow new plants. Simply place them in a dish with a few inches of water.
• Herbs. Basil, cilantro and many other herbs will grow new roots when you put a few stems in a small glass of water and replace the water daily.
• Pineapples. Cut the leafy top off the pineapple and remove all the yellow flesh. Place it in a glass of water and wait for it to sprout in just a few weeks.
Once your kitchen scraps have grown roots, transfer them to your garden or pots filled with nutrient-rich soil.
Choosing the right freezer
Are you running out of room in your freezer? If so, a stand-alone freezer may be just what you need. Here are some factors to think about when choosing one.
Type
There are two kinds of the stand-alone freezer:
• Chest freezers generally offer more space per cubic-foot than upright models. However, their design makes it harder to find things, as there are usually no shelves or drawers to help organize your food.
• Upright freezers have shelves and drawers that make it easy to organize your goods. They take up less floor space than chest freezers but have less usable space.
Size
Both freezer types are available in a variety of sizes. Your choice will depend on where you’re planning to put it, what you want to store and the size of your family.
As a general rule, plan for 1.5 cubic feet for each member of your family. However, hunters, gardeners, and people who buy food in bulk may need a bigger freezer than a family simply wishing to keep a supply of frozen pizzas on hand.
Features
Many newer freezers have features that make them much more convenient to use. They may include alarms that alert you if the temperature has dipped, locks to block access or make sure the door stays closed and dividers and tiered bins for chest freezers. Some upright freezers even offer soft-freeze zones, so you never have to deal with completely hardened ice cream again.
To make sure your freezer works as efficiently as possible, place it somewhere away from heat sources and aim to keep it no more than two-thirds full.
How to make your stairs safer
Falling down a flight of stairs can lead to a serious injury. In fact, it’s the second leading cause of unintentional injuries worldwide, behind only motor vehicle accidents. To make sure the stairs in your home are safe, consider implementing the following strategies.
• Add some grip. Stairs made of wood, polished concrete or tile can be slippery. Add some tread using carpet, stair runners or rubber mats. If you prefer the look of bare stairs, there are non-slip coatings available that are simply brushed on like paint.
• Keep the light on. Make sure the lighting in your stairway is at least as bright as that of the surrounding hallways. It’s also a good idea to install nightlights so you don’t miss a step at night.
• Don’t forget handrails. If possible, install handrails on both sides of the stairs. These should extend slightly from the top and the bottom, be between 34 to 38 inches high and strong enough to withstand the weight of an adult.
• Use a gate. If there are young children or pets in your home, you may want to consider using gates around the stairs. The best ones are attached directly to the wall and don’t have any bars that can be used to climb over.
Most falls on residential staircases happen because there’s something in the way. For this reason, be sure to keep the steps clear at all times.
How often should my air ducts be cleaned?
Regularly cleaning your air ducts can improve indoor air quality, reduce the number of allergens in the air and lower your heating and cooling bills.
In general, homeowners should have their air ducts cleaned every three to five years. However, it may need to be done more often if people smoke in the home, you have pets that shed or someone in your family suffers from allergies or a respiratory illness.
The following signs could indicate that your ventilation system is dirty:
• Visible dust in the ducts
• Dirt buildup around the registers
• Worsening allergy symptoms
• Respiratory distress
It’s also important to have your air ducts cleaned after any home renovation. Dust and debris from the project can clog your ventilation system and render it inefficient. You should also clean them if water has infiltrated your ducts, as inhaling mold spores can seriously impact your health.
In addition, many new homeowners choose to have their ventilation system inspected and cleaned prior to moving into a new home.
Air duct cleaning isn’t something that the average homeowner can do on their own. Proper cleaning requires specialized vacuums with filters that can trap even the smallest particles of dust and dirt. For this reason, it’s best to hire a pro.
3 dental careers to consider
There are a number of careers in the field of oral health. Here are three dental careers you may want to consider.
Dental assistant
The duties of a dental assistant include caring for patients, managing dental records, preparing and maintaining instruments and equipment, and processing X-rays. Some are also involved in examining and diagnosing patients.
To become a dental assistant, you need to graduate from an accredited program and pass an exam. However, there are some states where no formal education is required, and dental assistants can learn their profession on the job.
Dental hygienist
Hygienists work under the supervision of a dentist and provide preventive care. They spend a lot of time with people, performing cleanings, examinations and educating them about dental hygiene practices. When people go in for a routine appointment, they usually deal with hygienists.
To become a dental hygienist, you must earn a degree from an accredited program. You will also need a state license. Regardless of state, you’ll have to pass an exam like the National Board Dental Hygiene Examination (NBDHE).
Dental technician
Technicians manufacture dental prostheses like crowns, dentures and bridges. They’re never involved in direct patient care and the job is a great fit for hands-on people.
Most states don’t require dental technicians to be licensed, and they typically learn on the job. However, they can voluntarily apply for certification through the National Board for Certification established by the National Association of Dental Laboratories (NADL).
Dental health is crucial to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and the careers in this field are increasingly in demand.
What to consider when designing built-in shelving
Built-in shelving units provide extra storage that’s perfectly suited to your home’s layout and decor. Here are some things to consider when designing your own.
Your needs
What you plan to put on your built-in shelving unit will impact its design. For example, if you’re displaying a collection, you may choose to build specialized shelves.
If you’re planning to store things you want to keep hidden, you can add some doors to conceal the bottom shelves.
The location
There are likely a number of places in your home that could accommodate built-in shelving. Your living room may be a great spot for a custom bookcase, your kitchen may need the extra storage space and your fireplace might look better when flanked with shelving.
The shelves
Most books will fit on a standard eight-inch shelf, but you may require more space. If this is the case, make the bottom few shelves deeper than the top ones.
Finally, keep your home’s esthetic in mind when designing your shelving unit. If the area has moldings or other decorative accents, mimicking them in your design will help tie the room together.
