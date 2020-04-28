4 considerations when choosing a smartphone

Smartphones can make many things easier, but choosing the right device might not be so simple. Here are a few things to evaluate when making a decision.

1. Operating system

A smartphone’s operating system determines its basic functions, design elements and features. The most common types are iOS and Android. Your best bet is to stick with what you know. If you have other Apple devices, choose an iOS phone. If you’re familiar with using a Windows PC, you’ll likely be more comfortable with an Android phone.

2. Screen size

For the most part, a larger screen will make it easier to use your smartphone and give you more space to enlarge text and buttons. Keep in mind, however, that a bigger phone will also be more cumbersome. Test out different sizes at your local electronics store to find the right fit.

3. Storage capacity

Do you plan on using your smartphone to listen to music, download movies or take a lot of pictures? Make sure the phone you choose has sufficient storage capacity or the option to add a memory card and increase the available space.

4. Cell phone plan

It’s important to choose a plan that suits your budget and your needs. How much time will you spend talking on the phone every month? Do you intend to send a lot of text messages? Will you frequently need access to the internet when you’re outside of a Wi-Fi hotspot?

There are many smartphone brands and models available. With a little patience and research, you’ll undoubtedly find one that works for you.