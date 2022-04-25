4 criteria for choosing a tree

If you want to plant one or more trees on your property, you may be wondering what species to select. Here are four criteria to consider before you decide.

1. Function

Do you want the tree you choose to shelter your property from the sun or keep noise, wind, and prying eyes at bay? Do you want it to increase your property’s curb appeal? Whatever your needs, it’s important to consider how the tree will affect your outdoor space.

2. Size

Find out how big your tree will be once it matures. This will partially depend on where you choose to plant it. Additionally, if the tree has an aggressive root system, it may require more space.

3. Care

Determine how much water and sunlight the tree needs to stay healthy. You should also investigate potential pests and diseases that could affect the tree’s growth.

4. Maintenance

Some trees require frequent pruning to stay healthy and continue to grow. You may also need to regularly trim the tree to keep it away from electrical lines and other nearby obstacles.

Don’t hesitate to contact your local nursery for suggestions and advice.