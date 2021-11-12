4 criteria to consider when choosing patio doors

If you’re in the market for new patio doors, there’s more to think about than just their appearance. Here are four criteria to keep in mind as you shop around.

1. Materials

Patio doors are available in a variety of materials including aluminum, vinyl, and wood. To determine which one best suits your needs, compare the cost, performance, durability, and maintenance requirements of each option.

2. Insulation

To maintain or improve your home’s energy efficiency, you’ll need patio doors that have a tight seal against air and water. Look for products that have a high R-value and Energy Star certification.

3. Glazing

Consider opting for triple-glazed patio doors with inert gas between the panes and a low-emission film. These features will improve thermal insulation and reduce the amount of condensation on the doors.

4. Installation

If you’re replacing old patio doors, measure the existing space to determine whether you need a standard size or custom model. To avoid premature wear and reduced energy efficiency, it’s best to have the doors installed by a professional.

Don’t hesitate to ask the experts at your local window and door retailer for more details about the models you’re interested in.