4 driving hazards to watch out for in winter

Winter driving poses many unique challenges. Here are four hazards to be aware of when getting behind the wheel in winter.

1. Reduced visibility

Between blowing snow and glare from the sun, your visibility can be dramatically reduced in the winter. Consequently, make sure your windshield is defrosted and clean, wipe down your headlights and sweep any accumulated snow off your car before hitting the road.

2. Poor traction

Wet, icy, and snow-covered roads can significantly reduce your traction. Therefore, it’s important to invest in a high-quality set of winter tires to help you maintain control of your vehicle. If your car starts to slip, slow down, avoid braking hard and steer smoothly.

3. Speeding

Driving slowly during the winter is crucial, as it’s much harder to control your vehicle on ice and snow-covered roads if you’re moving too fast. No matter what the posted speed limit, adjust your speed to suit the conditions.

4. Distracted driving

Winter roads leave little margin for error, and distracted driving can affect your judgment, ability to concentrate, and reaction time. Make sure you stay focused on the road at all times and watch out for other motorists who may not be paying attention.

Taking these precautions can help you stay safe and avoid getting into an accident. However, before the first snowfall, make sure to also restock your car’s emergency kit, just in case.