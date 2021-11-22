Automotive
4 driving hazards to watch out for in winter
Winter driving poses many unique challenges. Here are four hazards to be aware of when getting behind the wheel in winter.
1. Reduced visibility
Between blowing snow and glare from the sun, your visibility can be dramatically reduced in the winter. Consequently, make sure your windshield is defrosted and clean, wipe down your headlights and sweep any accumulated snow off your car before hitting the road.
2. Poor traction
Wet, icy, and snow-covered roads can significantly reduce your traction. Therefore, it’s important to invest in a high-quality set of winter tires to help you maintain control of your vehicle. If your car starts to slip, slow down, avoid braking hard and steer smoothly.
3. Speeding
Driving slowly during the winter is crucial, as it’s much harder to control your vehicle on ice and snow-covered roads if you’re moving too fast. No matter what the posted speed limit, adjust your speed to suit the conditions.
4. Distracted driving
Winter roads leave little margin for error, and distracted driving can affect your judgment, ability to concentrate, and reaction time. Make sure you stay focused on the road at all times and watch out for other motorists who may not be paying attention.
Taking these precautions can help you stay safe and avoid getting into an accident. However, before the first snowfall, make sure to also restock your car’s emergency kit, just in case.
Automotive
4 vehicle components to inspect before winter
Winter can take a toll on your car. To make sure your vehicle is ready for the season ahead, here are four things you should check in the fall.
1. Tires
Inspect your tires to make sure they’re properly inflated and the tread is in good shape. Improper tire pressure can increase your car’s fuel consumption, which is bad for the environment and your wallet.
2. Headlights
Before you hit the road this winter, make sure your headlights are working. If they seem dim, replace the bulbs. In addition, if your headlights look foggy, polish them to help improve visibility.
3. Cabin air filter
Over time, the air filter in your vehicle’s cabin can become dirty and clogged with dust. If this happens, your heating system is likely to become compromised. Therefore, you should replace the cabin air filter every one to two years.
4. Battery
It can be extremely frustrating if your car refuses to start on a cold morning. To prevent this from happening, have your battery inspected by an expert before the cold weather arrives.
For a complete pre-winter inspection of your vehicle’s spark plugs, suspension, brakes, belts, fluid levels, thermostat, engine, and more, make an appointment with a mechanic or garage in your area.
Automotive
Distracted driving and the use of electronic devices
There are many ways for drivers to become distracted. However, using a handheld electronic device is probably the most common. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are severely injured or killed in collisions involving a distracted driver. To protect yourself and other motorists, it’s important to respect the rules of the road.
Distracted driving laws
Many states have enacted laws to help prevent distracted driving. Common regulations include the banning of texting while driving and limiting the use of hands-free devices by young and newly licensed drivers.
If you’re convicted of distracted driving, you could face hefty fines, higher insurance premiums, or a suspension of your driving privileges.
Permitted devices
It’s permissible for fully licensed drivers to use hands-free devices such as Bluetooth headsets. In addition, provided they’re securely mounted to your vehicle’s dashboard or windshield, GPS display screens are also allowed. It’s likewise acceptable to view screens that display information related to the status of your vehicle.
However, it’s important to remember that even though hands-free devices are legal, they’re not entirely safe. There are risks involved any time a driver isn’t fully concentrated on the road.
More often than not, distracted driving collisions are preventable. The next time you get behind the wheel, think twice before you try to multitask.
Automotive
Should you get a dash cam?
Dash cams, or dashboard cameras, are becoming increasingly popular among drivers. Before you purchase one for yourself, however, here’s an overview of what you should know about these devices.
Benefits
Dash cams can provide evidence if you’re ever in an accident. Since they record what goes on in front of your vehicle, they’ll capture any collision that occurs and allow you to determine what happened and who’s at fault.
Additionally, dash cams encourage motorists to make better driving decisions. And if you have a clean driving record, it can help minimize your car insurance premiums.
Lastly, these devices can be used to report reckless and dangerous drivers, which can help prevent future road accidents.
Features
Dash cams sync to your car’s ignition and automatically start recording when your vehicle is running. However, some can also be activated when your car is parked if they detect motion or an impact. This can be useful if there’s a theft, vandalism, or a hit and run. In addition, some models include night vision, Wi-Fi, and integrated GPS systems that can track your vehicle’s speed and location.
It’s possible to purchase a basic dash cam for as little as $50 or splurge on a model with all the bells and whistles for up to $500.
The biggest drawback of dash cams is that they can be a distraction if not used properly. Remember to remain alert when you drive, and keep your eyes focused on the road.
Automotive
4 signs your alternator is failing
Your alternator plays a critical role in keeping your car’s battery charged and electronic systems running. To avoid an unexpected breakdown, here are four warning signs that your alternator may be failing.
1. Your battery warning light is on. When the battery-shaped warning light appears on your dashboard, it’s often an indicator that your alternator is no longer working properly and has dropped below its de¬signated voltage capacity.
2. Your electronic accessories are slow. If you find that your power windows are operating slowly or your windshield wipers and heated seats aren’t working properly, your alternator is likely on its last legs and needs to be serviced.
3. You hear unusual sounds. Growling and high-pitched squeaking or whining noises coming from under the hood of your car are often signs that the alternator belt has come loose or is misaligned. In ad¬dition, grinding sounds could indicate that your alternator has a worn-out or broken bearing that needs to be replaced.
4. Your lights are dimmer than usual. Your alternator may be failing if your headlights seem dim or you notice that your dashboard lights flicker when you turn on the radio.
If you notice any of these signs or are having trouble starting your car, you should make an appointment to have your alternator inspected by a mechanic.
Automotive
4 tips for safely sharing the road with motorcyclists
If you drive a car, it’s your responsibility to take proactive measures that’ll increase the safety of more vulnerable road users. Here are a few tips for safely sharing the road with motorcyclists.
1. Be aware
Get in the habit of frequently checking your mirrors and blind spots when driving. In addition, make sure the road is clear before opening your car doors. Keep in mind that motorcyclists are more likely to face serious or fatal consequences if they’re involved in a collision.
2. Use your turn signals
Using your turn signals is not optional; it’s the law. Your signals let other road users, including motorcyclists, know your intentions. This provides them with enough time to adapt and respond accordingly.
3. Assess situations carefully
Keep your distance and only pass a motorcyclist if you’re 100 percent certain you won’t cut them off. For example, once you see a motorcyclist’s headlight in your rear-view mirror, you’re safe to return to your original lane. When assessing a situation, remember that motorcyclists are often closer than they appear in your car’s mirrors and can reach their top speed faster than motorists.
4. Anticipate behaviors
To better anticipate a motorcyclist’s maneuvers, learn to recognize the hand signals and driving formations they use when traveling in groups.
Lastly, common courtesy on the road is a must. Be considerate, and drive safely.
Automotive
What’s a differential?
Located between the transmission and driveshaft of a car’s driving wheels, the differential is one of the most important components of a car’s engine. It performs the critical job of automatically dividing the power from the engine so the car’s wheels can spin at different speeds when you make a turn.
When you turn left, for example, the right wheels on your car have to travel further than those on the left. The differential’s gearing system automatically sends more power to the wheels with less traction (in this case, the right wheels), so that your turn is as stable as possible. When it comes to vehicles with four-wheel-drive, there’s an additional differential that separates the front wheels from the rear wheels to improve handling when driving over uneven terrain.
Since the differential helps you stay safe while on the road, you should watch for any signs that there may be a problem. If you’re having difficulty maneuvering your car around turns or hear loud squeaking or grinding noises coming from underneath your vehicle, you should visit a trusted mechanic immediately.
Wind: 11mph NW
Humidity: 55%
Pressure: 29.96"Hg
UV index: 2
50/30°F
61/36°F