4 easy habits to adopt for a greener planet

According to a 2019 report by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), we have about 12 years to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions before it’s too late to prevent a potentially catastrophic rise in global temperature. As a private citizen, you can help by adopting these four habits.

1. Reduce meat consumption

Meat production is highly inefficient, especially when it comes to red meat. Limiting your meat consumption is a good way to reduce your carbon footprint and to make your diet a bit healthier. Start by eating at least one meat-free meal a day.

2. Reduce carbon emissions

Consider walking to work, biking or taking the bus. If driving is the only practical way you can get to work, you may be able to telecommute a few times a week. Try to get out of the habit of driving everywhere and when you do get behind the wheel, don’t idle your car.

3. Reduce waste

Identify the disposable things you use and try to replace them with their reusable equivalents. Buy a stainless steel or glass portable cup, replace saran wrap with wash¬able beeswax wrap and start collecting reusable grocery bags. You can also swap disposable razors and straws for their reusable counterparts.

4. Reduce power usage

Another easy habit to adopt is to simply turn off and unplug electronics that aren’t in use. Even when they’re turned off, things like phone chargers, Blu-ray players and gaming consoles still draw power. Also, be careful to turn off the lights when you leave a room.

By starting small, you can make a big difference.