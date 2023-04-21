Home
4 eco-friendly apps to help you live more sustainably
Today, technology is integrated into almost every area of daily life. The environment is no exception. Here are four eco-friendly apps to help you live more sustainably.
1. OLIO connects neighbors and local businesses to give away surplus food instead of throwing it away. The app is available in various Canadian and US cities. Reducing food waste prevents excess methane from being released into the atmosphere.
2. Ecosia is a search engine available worldwide. The platform uses the ad revenue from user searches to plant trees where biodiversity is most threatened. Trees help cool the planet by absorbing harmful greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide.
3. HappyCow helps users find healthy, vegetarian, and vegan food options worldwide. Eating less meat and exploring plant-based options is good for the environment.
4. Think Dirty® educates users on the potential toxins in their household, personal care, and beauty products. Users can scan the barcodes of over 350,000 products sold in the US and Canada to learn what they’re made of and discover healthier alternatives.
Using one of these apps is a great way to contribute to a healthier environment.
How to encourage your friends and family to go green
Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. This year’s theme is Invest in Our Planet. It focuses on engaging governments, institutions, businesses, and citizens to do their part for the environment. Here are four ways to encourage your friends and family to live sustainably and join the world’s largest environmental movement.
1. Introduce them to eco-friendly products. Tell the people around you if you love a company that cares about the environment. Gift a friend an eco-friendly product, or let them borrow one of yours to see how they like it. This can help raise awareness for products and services that don’t harm the planet.
2. Share relevant content on social media. Share eco-friendly content you’re passionate about on social media. This could be anything from recycling and upcycling to composting and conservation. You never know; it could inspire others to get involved with saving the planet.
3. Emphasize the benefits of eco-friendly habits. Do you have a family member that always talks about saving money? Tell them how easy it is to find eco-friendly alternatives like energy-efficient light bulbs that can save money. Tell them about the environmental benefits of buying local organic produce if you have a health-conscious friend.
4. Plan a fun, pro-earth activity. Arrange an activity with friends or family to teach them about sustainability. For example, organize a nature walk in a local park to share the importance of protecting the environment. You could also invite someone to volunteer at a local pro-Earth initiative.
Getting your friends and family to care about the environment and change some of their habits is easier than you think!
Benefits of grow-bag gardening
Want to grow your food but are short on space? Grow bags could be the solution. They’re perfect for gardening on a deck, patio, or stoop. Here are a few advantages.
• They’re customizable. Grow bags come in various sizes, so you can find ones small or large enough for anything you want to grow. Choosing bags made of strong, breathable fabrics like polypropylene is best.
• They can’t be overwatered. Unlike plastic pots, these bags won’t receive more water than they need because the excess runs off through the holes in the fabric. They’re perfect if you tend to be heavy-handed as a gardener – you don’t risk drowning your plants.
• They promote healthy growth. Plants can become root bound in traditional pots, leading to stunted growth. This doesn’t happen with grow bags. When the roots reach the outside of the bag, they’re exposed to air. This air contact causes the root to stop growing. Instead, new roots begin to form on the plant, leading to lush growth.
If you’re ready to try grow bags, visit a nearby garden store to find everything you need.
Sustainability tips for pet ownership
Are you committed to green living, even in how you care for your cat or dog? Here are a few tips for sustainable pet ownership.
1. Adopt. Instead of buying from a breeder, support a local animal shelter. This helps reduce the number of animals on the streets and prevents you from supporting unethical breeding techniques like puppy mills.
2. Spay or neuter your pet. Spaying or neutering your pet helps prevent animal overpopulation. In addition, spaying or neutering your pets gives them a better quality of life and reduces the risk of certain illnesses.
3. Buy pet toys made of natural materials. Many pet toys contain harmful plastics and synthetic materials that harm the environment. Look for toys made with natural materials like organic cotton, hemp, rubber, and wood. You can also get creative and DIY your pet toys.
4. Feed your pet high-quality food. Purchase pet food that uses by-products from animal agriculture that would otherwise be wasted. Moreover, prioritize food brands that use sustainable packaging like cardboard and paper.
5. Be mindful of pet waste. Improperly disposed of pet waste can negatively impact the environment. If you have a cat, look for litter that contains compostable or biodegradable materials like corn, dried wood, wheat, and newspaper. If you have a dog, collect waste in biodegradable or compostable bags.
6. Eco-friendly flea prevention. Avoid store-bought flea and tick products like collars, topical treatments, and sprays whenever possible. These products contain harmful chemicals. Focus on regularly grooming your pets, washing their bedding, and vacuuming your home to keep fleas at bay.
Speak to your veterinarian for more tips on keeping your pet happy and healthy while protecting the environment.
How to re-caulk a shower
Applying fresh caulk to your shower can instantly brighten up the space. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.
• Choose a caulk. There are two types of caulk for tubs and tiles: silicone and acrylic latex. Silicone caulk is du¬rable and flexible but tricky to apply. Latex caulk is easy to apply but may need to be redone more often.
• Remove the existing caulk. Use a utility or putty knife to scour the edges of the old caulk. Once separated, firmly pull it away from the surface. Be careful not to scratch or damage your shower while doing this.
• Clean the area. Remove any remaining caulk residue with a dry, non-abrasive scouring pad. Then, wipe the area with a damp cloth and let it dry completely.
• Apply the new caulk. Cut the tip of the nozzle at a 45-degree angle and insert it into the caulk gun. Hold the nozzle at a 90-degree angle from the surface you want to caulk. Apply steady pressure to the trigger and move your nozzle down the entire surface length. Keep the gun moving consistently so the caulk doesn’t thin out or pile up.
• Smooth the caulk. Take a damp cloth and gently press a small area of the material into the caulking line with your finger. In one continuous motion, drag your finger down the length of the seam to create a nice smooth surface.
Finally, let the caulk set for 24 hours before using your shower. You can pick up everything you need for this quick fix at your local hardware store.
3 tips to ensure your child’s first camp experience is enjoyable
Are you sending your child to summer camp for the first time? Here are three tips to ensure they have a good experience.
1. Look at the camp’s website together. The website contains a wealth of information, including examples of a typical day at camp. You can also browse photos of the facility to pique your child’s interest.
2. Speak positively about the camp. Before camp starts, talk to your child about what they can expect. Having positive conversations will reduce the fear of the unknown. If you’ve ever been to camp, recount your fondest memories to bolster your child’s confidence.
3. Help them prepare their backpack. Help your child pack a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and healthy snacks. These essentials will help your child fuel up and have fun without getting dehydrated or sunburned.
Talk to the staff at the camp where your child is registered for advice.
Inspect your home from top to bottom
The temperatures are rising, and the outside world is returning to life. Now’s the perfect time to spruce up your home before the days get too hot. Here’s a roof-to-roots rundown of home maintenance checks to get done in the springtime.
• Check your shingles. You may be tempted to wait until fall for this task, but it’s better to act now. If winter weather has compromised your roofing, the hot summer sun will only worsen any problems. Checking now can prevent more expensive repairs in the fall.
• Clean and inspect your gutters. Remove debris and check the gutters for cracks and leaks. Ensure all downspouts point away from your home’s foundation. If you don’t have gutter screens, now is an excellent time to install them.
• Give your attic a once over. Check for animal nests that may have been built during the cooler months. Look for signs of leaks and remove anything that might obstruct your vents.
• Reinforce your windows. Ensure your windows open and close readily and that all screens are in good condition. Take the opportunity to re-caulk and replace the weatherstrip better to control heat and humidity through the warmer months.
• Tune up your air conditioner. Have a professional inspect your AC unit to replace the filters, clean the coils and correct any issues. Annual servicing will ensure your AC operates at peak efficiency to minimize energy costs.
• Test the outdoor faucets. Frost may have damaged your home’s pipework over the winter. To check, turn on the water and attempt to stop the flow by putting your thumb over the opening. If you can stop the water with your thumb, you may have a leaky pipe inside your home.
• Repair damaged concrete. Cracks in your home’s foundation are a structural concern. They can also give pests access to your home’s interior. Inspect the concrete foundation, plus any outdoor steps and walkways, for heaving or breakage.
• Inspect lawn care equipment. Get your lawnmower and hedge trimmers in tip-top shape before the grass gets too high. Sharpen the blades, check the oil, and inspect the batteries to make your summer lawn work a breeze.
• Tidy up your outdoor space. Check trees for breakage or stress, especially those that hang over your home and other structures. Clear away perennial foliage left over from last year and rake away mulch. Once winter’s over, store your firewood at least two feet away from your home and 18 inches off the ground.
Too much to tackle on your own? Hire the experts in your area to take on your home maintenance to-do list so you can enjoy the warm weather.
