4 eco-friendly fibers

The textile industry relies heavily on ecologically suspect materials. Petroleum-based synthetic fibers like polyester, nylon, and spandex reinforce our dependency on fossil fuels. What’s more, non-organic cotton is grown using large quantities of pesticides and herbicides. These respectively account for 60 percent and 30 percent of the fibers used worldwide. Here are four greener alternatives.

1. Eucalyptus. Able to absorb moisture and inhibit bacterial growth, eucalyptus is a fantastic alternative to other types of textiles. It grows in arid soil (even that which can’t be used for much of anything else), it requires very little water and the fabric production process is environmentally friendly. However, it’s unlikely to grow in North America.

2. Bamboo. This is the fastest-growing plant on the planet, and it doesn’t need any chemical pesticides or fertilizers to thrive. It also requires a lot less water than cotton. However, it’s hard to grow in some climates and the most bamboo fabric has to be imported from China.

3. Linen. An already popular textile, linen is made from flax stems, meaning that flax production could serve the dual purpose of providing food and fabric. Linen is much stronger and more durable than cotton and flax and can be cultivated in a wide range of climates, making it a very promising source of textiles.

4. Hemp. Hypoallergenic and stronger than cotton, hemp grows quickly in almost any climate, is resistant to bugs and diseases and matures in a mere 11 weeks. It also works perfectly as part of a crop rotation system with corn and soybean, which are heavily cultivated all over North America. On the flip side, it does need to be mixed with cotton to provide a soft fabric.

While further work needs to be done, there are a number of alternatives to petroleum-based textiles and non-organic cotton that are available. Look for them in specialty stores and in the aisles of more traditional boutiques.