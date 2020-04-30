4 elements of the perfect playroom

Are you thinking about creating a playroom for your kids? If so, here are four things that will make it child friendly and the perfect place to play.

1. Different zones. Create separate areas in the room to make crafts, read books and do homework. Make sure they also have an open area for imaginative play.

2. Ample storage. Storage solutions like shelving units and bookcases can help keep stuff off the floor. Smaller boxes and baskets are perfect for keeping toys organized.

3. The ideal location. If your children are still young, you may want their playroom to be close to where the family gathers so you can keep an eye on them. However, older kids may prefer a space of their own in the basement or elsewhere.

4. Child-friendly textiles. Your children need comfortable surfaces like sofas, chairs, and rugs to relax and play, but these will get dirty quickly. Washable fabrics make cleaning up easy. You may also want to choose patterned materials, which are better at hiding stains.

To ensure your children don’t grow out of their playroom too soon, avoid decorating it with their favorite cartoon characters or colors that may seem too childish in the years to come. Opt for timeless decor and furniture that can grow with them.