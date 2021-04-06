4 exercises to improve foot health

If you want to relieve or prevent foot pain, you’ll need to improve the strength and flexibility of your feet. Additionally, gentle stretching and exercises can reduce the risk of injury and muscle soreness, thereby helping you stay active. In honor of Foot Health Awareness Month, which takes place in April, here are four simple exercises that can improve your foot health.

1. Toe raises

Sit or stand with your feet flat on the floor. Lift the toes of one foot while keeping the other foot firmly on the ground. Hold the position for five seconds, then lower your toes. Repeat 10 times on each foot.

2. Tennis ball roll

Sit with your feet flat on the floor, and place a tennis ball in front of you. Put one foot on top of the tennis ball. Roll the ball around so that it massages the bottom of your foot. Do this for two minutes, adjusting the pressure as needed. Repeat on the other foot.

3. Toe curls

Sit with your feet flat on the floor and a hand towel laid out in front of you. Put the toes of one foot on the end of the towel, and curl them to pull the towel toward you. Repeat five times with each foot. To increase the difficulty, place a small weight on the towel.

4. Towel stretch

Sit on the floor with your legs extended. Loop a towel around the ball of one foot, and hold each end of the towel in your hands. Gently pull the towel so that your toes point toward you. Hold the stretch for 20 seconds, and repeat it five times on each foot.

Keep in mind that you should always consult a health professional before you start doing a new exercise routine.