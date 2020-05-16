4 factors to consider before buying a horse

Are you passionate about horses and thinking about buying one? If so, take these four factors into consideration before you do.

1. The time commitment

In addition to riding your horse regularly, you’ll need to set aside time to groom, feed and clean it. You’ll also need to make sure the horse gets an hour or more of exercise and lots of pasture time every day, especially if it lives in a stall.

2. Boarding requirements



If you only want to own one horse, it’s best to house it somewhere it can socialize with other horses. Some riding schools offer boarding services, which is practical if you want to continue to work with an instructor or coach.

3. All associated expenses

The cost of owning a horse includes more than the initial purchase price. Horses can live to be up to 30 years old and you’ll have to budget for ongoing expenses such as:

• Food

• Board

• Veterinary care

• Farrier services

• Riding lessons

• Bedding

You should also have an emergency fund set aside in case your horse gets injured or sick.

4. The horse itself

In addition to finding out about the horse’s age, health and temperament, you should meet it a few times before making a decision. It’s also a good idea to ride the horse at least once to be sure that the two of you have the right chemistry.

Depending on your interests, you may want a horse that can jump, barrel race, or trail ride. However, unless you’re an experienced rider and trai¬ner, you should look for an animal that’s already trained.

In sum, owning a horse is costly and time-consuming. However, for those who love them, it’s also deeply rewarding. If you have any questions about horse ownership, speak to a veterinarian or breeder in your area.