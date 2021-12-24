4 factors to consider when converting a basement into an apartment

Do you want to convert your basement into an apartment? If so, you should know this is a major renovation project that requires proper planning. Here are four factors that are important to keep in mind.

1. The legal aspect

The first step is to contact your municipality to determine whether this type of renovation is permitted and, if so, what standards you’ll need to meet. Among other things, you may be required to have a minimum ceiling height, a fire separation between the units, and a certain number of windows and exits. You should also find out what permits you’ll need.

2. The basic comforts

In order for a basement to be truly livable, you need to make sure the space has proper ventilation and that dampness isn’t an issue. You should also maximize the amount of natural light that enters the apartment, and make sure the space is adequately insulated and soundproofed.

3. The division of space

If you’re converting an unfinished basement, it might be more cost-effective to design a studio apartment. If your basement already has rooms, consider which walls to keep or remove in order to create a functional kitchen, bathroom, living room, and bedroom. You should also incorporate sufficient storage space and, if possible, a laundry room.

4. The finishing touches

Since basements tend to get less natural light and have lower ceilings than the rest of the house, it’s a good idea to favor light colors and materials for the walls, flooring, and cabinets. This will help make the space feel bigger, brighter, and airier.

Finally, be sure to work with certified professionals to ensure your renovation is a success.