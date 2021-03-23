4 factors to consider when decorating with flowers

Flowers are emblematic of spring and can make a great addition to your home. Here are four factors to consider when decorating with flowers.

1. Think about the decor. Flowers can be used to enhance the atmosphere of a room, so reflect on the design style you want to create. You can use floral arrangements as accent pieces or draw out the colors in furnishings and other decorative pieces.

2. Choose the right size. You want to ensure you maintain a cohesive look when adding flowers to space. Consider whether a room would benefit more from a single, large bouquet that draws the eye or several subtle arrangements.

3. Get creative with placement. Play around with height and texture by hanging plants in macramé holders or securing them to the wall to create a vertical flower garden. Make sure your flowers get enough natural light, as this will make their colors pop.

4. Pick the right flowers. Choose plants that don’t require more maintenance than you have time for, and consider how they grow to ensure your flowers won’t overwhelm a space. If you want to forgo the hassle, opt for dried or artificial arrangements.

Finally, keep in mind that moving or replacing your flowering plants and bouquets a few times a year is a simple way to freshen up your decor.