Real Estate
4 factors to consider when selecting flooring
When it comes to flooring, homeowners have a range of options. Popular choices include hardwood, vinyl, terrazzo, laminate, ceramic, cork, natural stone, and bamboo. Here are four factors to consider if you need to update your floors.
1. Function
Do you have kids or pets? Do you like to exercise in a particular part of the house? Opt for flooring that’s practical and suits your lifestyle. For instance, while blonde hardwood and white marble floors are stylish, they may not be the best choice if you have a cat or dog with dark fur. Additionally, you may want to avoid flooring that’s excessively hard in rooms where you spend a lot of time on your feet.
2. Atmosphere
Flooring is an integral part of your home’s appearance, so make sure you choose a type that contributes to the style you want to create. For example, natural stone generally provides a Zen-like ambiance, whereas blonde hardwood will add warmth to space. If you want a retro vibe, consider pastel terrazzo. For a more sophisticated look, opt for dark laminate flooring.
When you visit your local stores and suppliers, make sure to compare different flooring samples and seek advice from a qualified salesperson. It’s a good idea to bring along photos of the rooms you’re renovating.
3. Installation requirements
Before you install new flooring, you may need to update the subfloor. This could be the case if you have heavy flooring that requires extra support. It will also be necessary if you choose to install electrical wiring, plumbing, or radiant heating on the subfloor. A qualified professional is always the best person to install new flooring.
4. Upkeep
Some types of floors require maintenance that goes beyond simply sweeping and mopping. For example, you need to periodically apply a sealant to porous flooring such as unglazed tile, limestone, and concrete. In the case of hardwood, you need to sand and varnish it every so often. Before you settle on a particular type of flooring, make sure you know what sort of upkeep it requires.
Keep in mind there are professionals who can provide expert advice. Contractors, interior designers, and the staff at your local home improvement and furniture stores will be able to recommend specific solutions for your home.
Real Estate
Making an offer: should you bid above, below or at list price?
Are you ready to make an offer on a home? Depending on the condition of the property, the local market, and your level of interest, your realtor may recommend that you bid above, below, or at list price. Here are some circumstances in which each of these approaches would likely be advised.
Bid below
Making an offer that’s below the listed price might make sense if:
• The home requires major renovations
• It’s a buyer’s market and many comparable properties are available
• The seller needs to make the sale quickly
Bid at
It’s a good idea to offer the listed price in the following circumstances:
• You love the property
• No major repairs are needed
• It meets all of your needs
Bid above
In a competitive housing market, it may be reasonable to offer above the listed price if the property is:
• Your dream home
• In a desirable area
• Move-in ready
The best way to ensure you make the right offer on a property is to work closely with a real estate agent who understands both the local housing market and your priorities as a buyer.
Real Estate
Converting alcove tubs into walk-in showers: pros and cons
Do you want to get rid of your alcove bathtub and replace it with a walk-in shower? If so, here are the advantages and drawbacks.
Pros
A walk-in shower is an attractive feature that adds a modern focal point to any bathroom. In addition, stand-alone showers are highly functional. Getting in and out of one is easy when compared to getting in and out of a bathtub. Plus, most walk-in showers can accommodate a bench, making it easy to shave, wash, and relax. Lastly, a walk-in shower, especially a large one, can be a major attraction to buyers when it’s time to sell your home.
Cons
One of the biggest drawbacks of converting a tub into a shower is the cost. You’ll spend more or less money depending on the materials you use, the accessories you install, and the overall condition of your bathroom.
In addition, if it’s the only bathtub in your home, removing it may lower the resale value of your house. However, this might not be an issue if you don’t live in a neighborhood that typically attracts young families.
When weighing the pros and cons of converting your tub into a shower, you should also consider whether you intend to live in your house for the next 10 or more years. If so, do what suits your lifestyle and makes you happy. Re-sale values are important but so is enjoying yourself and your home.
Real Estate
How to get the cottagecore look at home
If you love wildflowers, crafting, embroidery, plants, and a fairytale-like esthetic, the cottagecore look may be right for you. This trendy style evokes the atmosphere, lifestyle, and romanticism of English country houses. Fortunately, you don’t have to live in a literal cottage to get the look. Here’s how to bring this design style into your home.
The walls
To create a dreamy and poetic atmosphere, paint the walls in pastel tones. Alternatively, apply a flowery wallpaper. Just make sure the print isn’t too busy, as this can overwhelm the space.
The floor
Whether it’s wood or ceramic, light flooring is a good fit for the cottagecore look. If you add a rug, consider choosing a white or beige macramé model.
The furniture
Wood, wicker, rattan, and other natural materials contribute to a country esthetic. Look for chairs, tables, beds, and other furniture made of these materials. Vintage and antique pieces are also on the theme.
The accents
Floral prints and botanical fabrics will set the right tone. Plants are a must but consider incorporating dried or fresh flowers into space as well. Handmade items, vintage dishware, and folk art pieces are also a good fit.
To create the cottagecore look in your home, visit shops and antique dealers in your area.
Real Estate
4 hacks for your at-home office
Working from home can be challenging. Here are some helpful tips to make your office a productive, comfortable, and functional place to work.
1. Invest in a good chair
Considering the number of hours you’ll likely spend sitting at your desk per week, it’s worth taking the time to select a chair that’s a good fit. Pay attention to back, thigh, and arm support. On the other hand, you may want to consider investing in a standing desk.
2. Use ergonomics to stay comfortable
Whether you sit or stand while you work, keep your back and neck straight and ensure your computer screen is at eye level. Choose a mouse and keyboard that are a good size and effortless to operate. Also, use ergonomic pads to protect your wrists. Avoid slouching or keeping your arms at odd angles.
3. Set up a second monitor
An additional screen can make coding, designing, writing, researching, and other tasks easier. This small upgrade can seriously enhance your productivity and allow you to better juggle multiple tasks.
4. Personalize the space
Use art, paint, wallpaper, and office accessories to decorate your space in a way that’s cohesive and energizing. Consider adding touches like a fragrance you love, a quote that inspires you, or a novelty vase to hold fresh flowers.
Lastly, invest in quality electrical lighting. Bright overhead illumination and a good desk lamp will help reduce eyestrain and increase productivity.
Real Estate
4 fun themes for a gender-neutral nursery
Whether you’re waiting on a delivery-room surprise, or you simply want to avoid outdated stereotypes, here are some theme ideas for a gender-neutral nursery.
1. Under the sea
Decorate this baby’s room with shells, coral, and starfish collected on past beach excursions. For your child’s nursery companions, consider inviting in fish, seahorses, sea turtles, jellyfish, sharks, and whales. A painted mural or decals on the walls will bring this ocean theme to life.
2. Night sky
Paint the walls or ceiling midnight blue and stick on a sky’s worth of stars. Add other celestial features like planets, comets, and the moon. Look for star-shaped lamps, rugs, mirrors and other decorative items to complete the look.
3. Woodland
Pair natural wood furniture with decorative elements inspired by the forest. Bears, foxes, deer, hedgehogs, and rabbits will be right at home in this nursery. Incorporating nature-inspired wallpaper and bedding is sure to add a woodsy touch.
4. Adventure travel
Globes, maps, compasses, hot air balloons, and vintage airplanes fit in perfectly with this theme. Select artwork from around the world and incorporate some of your own travel photos to add a personal touch.
Regardless of what theme you choose for your baby’s room, make sure to select non-toxic paint and products. In addition, help bolster your local economy by opting for locally made furniture, toys, knickknacks, and artwork.
Real Estate
What is grandmillennial style?
Grandmillennial style, also known as granny chic, offers a new take on an old tradition. In opposition to minimalist white spaces, this eclectic style embraces patterns, ruffles and heirloom furniture but juxtaposes them with abstract art and modern accents.
Get the look
Raid your parents’ or grandparents’ basement or head to local flea markets, thrift stores, and furniture shops to stock up on the following:
• Patterned everything. Curtains, rugs, and furniture in classic prints like toile, floral and plaid are a must.
• Embellished items. Look for accessories, lamps, and other decors with ruffles, pleats, fringe, and scalloped edges. Extravagant chandeliers and ornate mirrors are also on the theme.
• Traditional collections. Unearth that old collection of decorative china, antique figurines, or Bohemian crystal and proudly display it.
• Needlepoint pillows. Without a doubt, no grandmillennial bedroom or living room would be complete without at least one of these. Bonus points if it’s inscribed with a sassy saying.
Keep in mind that the color scheme of grandmillennial style is generally monochromatic or analogous. This allows the space to be layered yet still feel cohesive.
Wind: 6mph SE
Humidity: 70%
Pressure: 29.86"Hg
UV index: 6
72/48°F
70/46°F