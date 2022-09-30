4 facts about erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is a taboo subject that’s often treated with a mocking attitude. However, because it’s not always taken seriously, a wealth of incorrect information is circulating about this common condition. Here are four facts to help you sort the truth from the fibs.

1. Difficulty having an erection isn’t necessarily a dysfunction. Fatigue, alcohol abuse, and stress can all cause temporary erectile difficulties. It may also be a simple matter of not wanting a sexual relationship. Don’t be concerned about the occasional glitch.

2. Erectile dysfunction isn’t just about the erection. It also includes the inability to maintain an erection to complete sexual intercourse satisfactorily.

3. It can happen at any age. Although erectile dysfunction primarily occurs as part of the aging process, it can affect men of all ages.

4. Erectile dysfunction can have many causes. Emotions, hormones, the nervous system, and the blood vessels can impact erection. Some reasons for erectile dysfunction include diabetes, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, and testosterone deficiency. That’s why it’s essential to discuss your condition with your doctor to determine if you have any underlying conditions.

If you think you may have erectile dysfunction, see a healthcare professional. Remember that talking about it is the first step to correcting the problem.