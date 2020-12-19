Health
4 facts about sneezing
Sneezing is your body’s way of expelling irritants from your nose and throat. Here are four fascinating facts about this bodily function.
1. There are many triggers
A sneeze can be provoked by a variety of different instigators, from strong-scented perfume to the consumption of certain foods. The two most common causes of sneezing are allergies and viruses (like the common cold). Sneezing can also be triggered by bright light, which is a condition known as photic sneeze reflex.
2. It’s a semi-autonomous reflex
3. There’s a safe way to sneeze
Holding your nose and closing your mouth in an attempt to stifle a sneeze can increase the pressure in your lungs to a dangerous level. Alternatively, the pressure can be redirected toward your ears where it can damage blood vessels and delicate structures. Therefore, you should never block your nose or mouth when you sneeze.
4. The speed is still up for debate
While some studies indicate that the air expelled during a sneeze can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, contrasting research shows that the average speed is closer to 30 miles per hour. The lowest hypothesized speed is about the same as that of a cough, which is approximately 10 miles per hour.
Finally, the most important thing to know is that sneezing into a tissue or the crook of your elbow and washing your hands afterward is crucial to prevent the spread of germs.
Are you an overindulgent grandparent?
What grandparent doesn’t like to spoil their grandkids? While the occasional treat or gift is fine, an excess can do more harm than good. With the holidays coming up, here are some questions to consider determining if you’re an overindulgent grandparent.
• Do you have a tendency to serve your grandkids a generous portion of dessert, despite objections from their parents?
• Do you find yourself secretly giving your grandchildren candy or money?
• Do you regularly gift your grandchildren with expensive items like a bike, musical instrument or video game console?
• Do you frequently give your grandkids presents when it’s not a special occasion like Christmas or their birthday?
• Do you automatically come to your grandchildren’s defense when their parents discipline them or withhold a privilege for misbehaving?
• Do your children mention that you go overboard when it comes to giving your grandchildren gifts?
If these descriptions sound familiar, it may be time to reflect on whether you spoil your grandkids a little too much.
Consequences
Excessively spoiling your grandchildren can strain your relationship with their parents, especially if your generosity is at odds with their values. You’re also teaching your grandkids to expect a reward every time they bat an eyelash or tear up in front of you. This can unintentionally encourage greed, impatience and tantrums.
Solutions
To avoid tension, speak with your grandchildren’s parents and come to a consensus about how often to treat your grandkids. You should also decide on an appropriate quantity and price range for gifts. Additionally, if you truly want to strengthen your relationship with your grandkids, opt for activities and outings rather than material gifts.
Six action skills to keep healthy and happy
Staying fit and happy are two keys to living healthy and independent.
Below is a list of six skills everyone should work on as they age:
1. Stay strong.
Maintain your strength and balance by doing some simple weight training. Going to a gym makes it a social event, but you can lift weights at home, too. Just fill a plastic gallon jug with water, lift 10 times, rest, lift 10 times. Add a repetition as your strength grows.
2. Reach out.
Even people who have been very social throughout their lives find that, as they age, they need to expand their list of acquaintances and friends. Social activities keep the mind fresh, your mood elevated and your curiosity keen.
One key idea here is expanding your view of the people and places that might be of interest. A good idea is to try many social events and social gatherings without judging them. Try a variety of things, including gym visits, church, and senior center events.
3. Use technology.
Achievement should not be mocked and technology is an achievement. If tech makes your eyes cross, it really is time to take a computer class or learn to properly use a cell phone. Knowing how to use a computer and cell phone is a modern key to safety, security, and social health.
4. Gather helpers.
Everyone needs some helpers and that doesn’t just mean family. Identify those you can call to help with cleaning, meal prep, or home maintenance. Budget money to pay for regular assistance. It’s wise, not weak!
5. Manage medications.
Here is one place that technology can be a huge help. Lots of medication management items are available online. Find a system that allows you to keep medications in one place and lets you know at a glance whether you have taken them.
6. Invest in safety and simplicity.
Throw out the stuff you don’t need. Don’t be too sentimental, but keep the things that you really care about. Add good lighting. Install safety bars in the bathroom. Make sure walkways are clear.
6 great sources of plant protein
You need protein to build and repair your muscles, bones, skin, and blood. However, not all plant-based proteins are complete proteins, as some of them have only a portion of the nine essential amino acids required by the body. If you want an alternative to animal protein, here are six plant-based foods that provide a significant source.
1. Seitan
This popular, low-carb meat alternative is made by kneading wheat flour with water and rinsing away the starch until only gluten protein remains.
2. Legumes
3. Soy products
Soybeans are a versatile legume used to make tofu, tempeh, edamame, and soy milk, all of which contain the nine essential amino acids your body needs.
4. Nuts and seeds
From chia seeds and hemp seeds to walnuts and almond butter, nuts and seeds are a great source of protein, fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats.
5. Grains
Quinoa is the only grain that provides your body with all nine essential amino acids. However, oats, wild rice, and millet contain significant amounts of protein. Grains also offer fiber and magnesium.
6. Nutritional yeast
Sold as a powder or in flakes, nutritional yeast has a cheesy flavor. It’s also a source of vitamin B12, which helps keep your nerves and blood cells healthy.
To ensure you get all the amino acids your body needs on a vegetarian or vegan diet, aim to eat as wide a variety of proteins as possible.
Your daily dose of protein
The recommended intake of protein is 0.36 grams per pound of body weight. If you want to eat a healthy, balanced diet, protein should account for 10 to 20 percent of your total daily calories.
Vitamin D deficiency linked to severe COVID-19 complications
Among the buzz in COVID-19 talk: vitamin D levels as a potential indicator of who’s at risk of developing more serious complications from the disease.
A variety of medical experts have noted that research shows high rates of vitamin D deficiency in people with severe COVID-19 infections. People with low vitamin D levels may be more susceptible to upper respiratory tract infections. According to Harvard Health Publishing, vitamin D may protect against COVID-19 in two ways: Helping to boost our bodies’ natural defense against viruses and bacteria and potentially preventing an exaggerated inflammatory response.
A study published in Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism reported that more than 80 percent of 200 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Spain had vitamin D deficiency. Men had lower levels than women. And the Mayo Clinic reported that other research observed high rates of vitamin D deficiency in people with COVID-19 who experienced acute respiratory failure.
Researchers are exploring the effectiveness of giving high doses of vitamin D to people hospitalized with COVID-19, but thus far have seen mixed results. The Mayo Clinic article said there isn’t enough data to recommend the use of vitamin D to prevent infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 or to treat COVID-19, according to the National Institutes of Health and the World Health Organization.
Still, every little bit helps. If you suspect or know you have a vitamin D deficiency, experts recommend checking with your doctor about whether a supplement is a good idea.
8 signs you might need a hearing aid
Hearing impairments are common among older adults. While a variety of solutions exist, it’s important to recognize the signs of hearing loss so you can promptly seek treatment and restore your auditory acuity. Here are eight signs you might need a hearing aid.
1. You think your loved one’s mumble more than they used to
2. You confuse similar-sounding words and have trouble distinguishing consonants
3. You often need to ask people to repeat themselves
4. You struggle to follow conversations in noisy environments such as restaurants
5. You have a hard time understanding people over the phone
6. You find it particularly difficult to hear the voices of women and children
7. You often increase the volume of the TV or radio
8. You no longer notice every day sounds like birds chirping or your phone ringing
If you notice these or other signs that your hearing is declining, consult an audiologist. This health-care professional can propose solutions that suit your needs and lifestyle.
Every man deserves to look his best
Do you want to look younger, healthier, and better rested? If so, there are a variety of excellent grooming treatments that can help men feel more comfortable in their skin.
Grooming treatments
Gone are the days when men got quizzical looks when they entered a salon or spa. Today, many estheticians have a large and loyal male clientele. Here are some of the most popular grooming treatments available:
• Hair removal (with tweezers, electrolysis, or laser)
• Treatment of acne, scars, and pigmentation spots (including microdermabrasion and intense pulsed light treatments)
• Blackhead removal (by manual extraction or exfoliation)
• Body contouring (hot and cold treatments that break down excess fat)
• Manicures and pedicures (you can skip the nail polish if you prefer)
• Hair loss solutions (such as hair replacement, micrografting and PRP therapy)
Make an appointment with a spa, salon, or esthetician in your area to find out which treatments are available to help you look your best.
