4 facts about sneezing

Sneezing is your body’s way of expelling irritants from your nose and throat. Here are four fascinating facts about this bodily function.

1. There are many triggers

A sneeze can be provoked by a variety of different instigators, from strong-scented perfume to the consumption of certain foods. The two most common causes of sneezing are allergies and viruses (like the common cold). Sneezing can also be triggered by bright light, which is a condition known as photic sneeze reflex.

2. It’s a semi-autonomous reflex



When pollen, dander, bacteria, and other foreign particles enter your nose, they irritate the sensitive mucous membrane in the respiratory tract. This prompts the trigeminal nerve, which provides sensation in the face, to send a signal to the brain and trigger a convulsive expulsion of air to clear the contaminants.

3. There’s a safe way to sneeze

Holding your nose and closing your mouth in an attempt to stifle a sneeze can increase the pressure in your lungs to a dangerous level. Alternatively, the pressure can be redirected toward your ears where it can damage blood vessels and delicate structures. Therefore, you should never block your nose or mouth when you sneeze.

4. The speed is still up for debate

While some studies indicate that the air expelled during a sneeze can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, contrasting research shows that the average speed is closer to 30 miles per hour. The lowest hypothesized speed is about the same as that of a cough, which is approximately 10 miles per hour.

Finally, the most important thing to know is that sneezing into a tissue or the crook of your elbow and washing your hands afterward is crucial to prevent the spread of germs.