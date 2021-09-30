Home
4 facts you might not know about bullying
Every year, National Bullying Prevention Month is observed in schools and communities across the country. The purpose of this awareness month, which takes place in October, is to eradicate bullying by educating people of all ages about its prevalence and impact. Here are some realities about this harmful behavior that needs to be acknowledged.
1. Kids don’t grow out of bullying
Unless children face meaningful consequences and learn that bullying is unacceptable, this behavior is likely to persist through adolescence and into adulthood. It can also evolve into dating violence, workplace harassment, and domestic abuse.
2. Bullying can cause serious harm
Bullied children are more likely to experience headaches, stomach aches, anxiety, and depression. They’re also at greater risk of long-term mental health problems and suicide. Additionally, children who bully are more likely to use drugs and engage in criminal activity.
3. Fighting back makes bullying worse
While children should be encouraged to stand up to bullies, retaliating with violence, insults or other aggressive behaviors can lead to more persistent and severe bullying. Responding assertively and reporting bullying to an adult are more effective strategies.
4. Peers can stop bullying in seconds
Most bullying incidents happen when peers are watching, and their reaction plays a major role in reinforcing or stopping the behavior. In fact, research shows that when peers intervene, more than half of the time the bullying stops within 10 seconds.
It’s only by dispelling myths about bullying and teaching children to develop healthy relationships that the issue can be properly addressed and bullying can be eradicated for good.
Home
Can betta fish live with other fish?
Betta fish, also known as the Siamese fighting fish, are notoriously aggressive and territorial. Some are so defensive they can’t live in a tank with other fish. Others are less aggressive and can share their habitat under the right conditions. Here are a few things to consider when determining if your betta can live with other fish.
Tank size
On their own, betta fish only need a five-gallon tank. If you’re looking to get them a companion, you’ll need to have at least a 10- or 15-gallon tank. Remember to include lots of plants, decorations, and other hiding places so that your betta fish has somewhere to go if it’s stressed.
Tankmates
Don’t put bettas in a tank with brightly colored, energetic, or aggressive fish. Choose a companion with dull colors that won’t be perceived as a threat. You should also look for bottom dwellers and other fish that won’t inhabit the same area of the tank as your betta fish.
Gender
Male betta fish are more aggressive than females. Two males should never be put in a tank together.
It’s best to introduce tank mates when your betta fish is still young. Remain cautious at first and be prepared to separate your fish if they fight.
Home
Kids’ Corner: Quiz – World languages
Did you know that more than 7,000 languages are spoken around the world? Here’s a short quiz to test your knowledge about this subject.
1. What’s the most widely spoken native language in the world?
a) English
b) Mandarin
c) Spanish
2. Approximately how many languages are spoken in Indonesia?
a) 100
b) 400
c) 700
3. What are the three official languages of Belgium?
a) French, Spanish and Danish
b) French, Dutch and German
c) French, English, and Finnish
4. In which U.S. state do some people speak French?
a) Louisiana
b) Wisconsin
c) Illinois
—————————
Answers:
1. b) There are more than one billion people who speak Mandarin as their first language, compared to nearly 500 million who speak Spanish and about 400 million who speak English.
2. c) More than 700 languages are spoken across the country more than 13,500 islands.
3. b) Belgium is divided into language zones or regions.
4. a) Some schools in Louisiana are taught entirely in French.
—————————
Home
4 tips for purchasing a video game console
Video game consoles provide hours of fun for people of all ages. Here are a few tips to help you find the perfect model.
1. Backward compatibility. If you own several old games or want to purchase retro games, make sure they can be played on your new console. Some models allow you to use old discs, while others only let you purchase digital copies of older games.
2. Exclusive games. Every console has its own exclusive content, so make sure the video game console you purchase supports the games you enjoy most.
3. Graphics. Depending on what type of screen you’re playing on and how crisp you want the graphics to be, you may want a console that supports a 4K, HDR gaming experience.
4. Online play. If you enjoy playing online multiplayer games, you should ask your friends which consoles they own, so you can meet up and play on the same server.
If you don’t know much about gaming consoles, don’t hesitate to ask the sales staff at your local electronics store for help.
Home
A guide to using parental controls
The internet can be a dangerous place for children. Cyberbullying, sexual predators, malware, and phishing are just some threats they can encounter online. Plus, too much screen time can disrupt their sleep cycle and negatively affect their mental and physical health.
Nevertheless, there are many benefits to letting kids use the internet, and parental controls can be installed to ensure their experiences are positive and safe. Here are some ways you can use them to keep your children protected:
• Limit their screen time
• Monitor their devices
• Track their location
• Increase their online safety
• Prevent unauthorized purchases
• Block inappropriate content
Though it’s a good idea to use parental controls, you should also educate your children about online safety and proper net etiquette. Explain the risks of using the internet, and teach them how to identify potential threats. This will allow them to develop a sense of autonomy and provide them with the skills they need to use the internet responsibly.
Remember that parental controls should be used to protect your children, not to invade their privacy. If you’re worried about your kids being bullied or some other issue, talk to them about it. You can also seek advice from a professional counselor or psychologist.
Home
How to effectively discipline your dog
Is your dog behaving badly? While it can be tempting to scream, yell and get angry, these methods of punishment are ineffective and can be detrimental to your dog’s well-being. Instead, try using these techniques.
Reward good behavior
Positive reinforcement works better than traditional punishments. Condition your dog to behave appropriately by giving them treats and belly rubs when they do the right thing. Dogs like to please their owners, and they’ll work hard to keep you happy.
Punish bad behavior immediately
To be effective, punishments should be doled out directly following the undesirable behavior. If you weren’t there to witness the misdemeanor, don’t try to punish your dog after the fact. They won’t understand why they’re being disciplined, and doing so may create fear and anxiety that could lead to aggression.
Employ the power of redirection
The best way to discipline your dog is to correct their behavior. For example, if you catch your dog chewing on your shoe, say “No” and remove it from their mouth. Present them with one of their toys and praise them when they begin chewing on it instead.
In addition, it’s useful to understand that pets often act out when they’re bored. Keeping your dog active will often help get rid of pent-up energy and prevent bad behavior.
Lastly, you should never hurt, shake or intimidate your dog. If you feel like your pup is out of control, consult a professional dog behaviorist for help.
Home
How to make buying local a part of your daily life
Do you want to help support the local economy and members of your community by buying from growers, producers, and merchants in your area? If so, here are some tips to help you integrate this habit into your daily life.
• Choose items made in the area. Whenever possible, select artisanal food, clothing, furnishings, and other products made by local craftspeople. You should also look for goods made with ingredients or materials sourced from nearby regions.
• Visit stores owned by locals. Rather than shop at large retail chains, opt to buy what you need at stores owned by people who live in your community. You can also check out local farmers markets, U-pick farms, and agritourism operations.
• Keep an eye out for labels. It’s increasingly common for food and other products that are made regionally to have an identifying label. If you want to ensure you make the right choice, don’t hesitate to ask a sales clerk for more information.
Once you make the effort to change your shopping habits, you’ll find yourself with a host of local products that you can’t live without.
Wind: 4mph NW
Humidity: 42%
Pressure: 30.1"Hg
UV index: 4
79/54°F
81/61°F