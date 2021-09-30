4 facts you might not know about bullying

Every year, National Bullying Prevention Month is observed in schools and communities across the country. The purpose of this awareness month, which takes place in October, is to eradicate bullying by educating people of all ages about its prevalence and impact. Here are some realities about this harmful behavior that needs to be acknowledged.

1. Kids don’t grow out of bullying

Unless children face meaningful consequences and learn that bullying is unacceptable, this behavior is likely to persist through adolescence and into adulthood. It can also evolve into dating violence, workplace harassment, and domestic abuse.

2. Bullying can cause serious harm

Bullied children are more likely to experience headaches, stomach aches, anxiety, and depression. They’re also at greater risk of long-term mental health problems and suicide. Additionally, children who bully are more likely to use drugs and engage in criminal activity.

3. Fighting back makes bullying worse

While children should be encouraged to stand up to bullies, retaliating with violence, insults or other aggressive behaviors can lead to more persistent and severe bullying. Responding assertively and reporting bullying to an adult are more effective strategies.

4. Peers can stop bullying in seconds

Most bullying incidents happen when peers are watching, and their reaction plays a major role in reinforcing or stopping the behavior. In fact, research shows that when peers intervene, more than half of the time the bullying stops within 10 seconds.

It’s only by dispelling myths about bullying and teaching children to develop healthy relationships that the issue can be properly addressed and bullying can be eradicated for good.