Home
4 family activities for a fun Halloween at home
If you want to celebrate Halloween with your kids from the comfort of your home, here are a few on-theme activities the whole family will enjoy.
1. Play board games
There’s no better time to play games like The Werewolves of Millers Hollow, Cauldron Quest, and Ghost Blitz than on Halloween. You can also play monster-themed charades or Pictionary.
2. Sing karaoke
3. Organize a photo shoot
Make a creepy backdrop and show off your costumes in a makeshift photo booth. Alternatively, you can host a fashion show in your living room.
4. Make a home movie
Recreate scenes from classic Halloween movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus or write your own script. Make sure everyone has the chance to play a fun role.
Once your little monsters are in bed, wrap up the evening in your pajamas with a bowl of popcorn and a scary movie.
Home
Choosing the right tile
Not all tiles are the same. In fact, each type has its own characteristics that make it well suited for some spaces and less than ideal for others. Here’s what you should know before you start your next tiling project.
Ceramic
The durability of a ceramic tile depends on its PEI rating, which measures the surface enamel’s resistance to abrasion. Class 1 and 2 tiles are lightweight options perfect for shower walls and back splashes. On floors, however, you’ll need at least a class 3 tiles to avoid cracking the surface.
Porcelain
Natural stone
From marble and slate to granite and limestone, there’s no denying the elegance of stone tiles. However, the porous texture of certain types makes it harder to clean and more susceptible to scratching. To prevent water damage and stains, you’ll need to regularly apply a high-quality sealant.
Glass
While not recommended for floors, glass tiles can be used to create a mosaic-style back splash in the kitchen or an accent piece around a bathtub. Using the material can brighten up a room as glass reflects light and pairs wonderfully with natural surfaces like wood and stone.
Once you’ve selected your tiles, leave the installation to the professionals. Their experience allows them to work efficiently, waste fewer materials, and create unique designs.
Home
2020 trends: Why glass partitions deserve a look
If you want to create designated spaces in your home without sacrificing the airiness of open-concept living, glass partitions offer a beautiful compromise.
This type of room divider helps block out noise while continuing to let in plenty of natural light. If you want to create an office space or reading nook in your living area, for example, such partitions are ideal. Alternatively, glass walls can be used to keep strong smells in the kitchen without obstructing sight lines.
From intricately etched panels to industrial steel frames, glass partitions can be incorporated into any style of home and customized to fit any space. Plus, they’re typically made of tempered glass, which means they won’t shatter into sharp pieces if they accidentally break.
To help you make the most of this practical and striking feature, consult an interior designer.
Home
8 habits that harm the environment
If you want to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle, start by ditching habits that generate a lot of pollution. Here are eight things you might be doing that needlessly harm the environment.
1. Flushing or throwing out medication. Prescription drugs can contaminate the water supply and poison wildlife. Always bring unused and expired medication to your local pharmacy for safe disposal.
2. Drinking bottled water. In most places, tap water is just as safe as bottled water and creates substantially less pollution. If necessary, equip your home with a filtration system.
3. Putting old electronics in the garbage. Since these devices contain toxic substances, bring them to a drop-off location in your region to be safely recycled or refurbished.
4. Tossing cigarette butts on the ground. These are a major source of plastic pollution. Before you light up, locate a nearby outdoor receptacle or make sure you have a pocket ashtray on hand.
5. Opting for single-use plastic straws. Refuse them at restaurants and coffee shops. There are plenty of reusable options on the market made of metal, silicone, and bamboo.
6. Removing makeup with single-use products. Since these wipes take years to decompose in landfills, many beauty brands offer alternatives that can be washed and reused.
7. Driving erratically. Rapidly accelerating and slamming on the brakes will cause your car to produce more emissions. Pushing on the pedals gently and driving with smoother transitions will save gas and money.
8. Using harsh chemical cleaners. These corrosive products are a health and environmental hazard. Opt for biodegradable options or discover the cleaning properties of vinegar, lemon, and baking soda.
From taking shorter showers to buying food grown and produced locally, there are countless small lifestyle changes that can make a huge difference.
Home
Hunting waterfowl: a brief guide to decoys
When it comes to hunting waterfowl, setting up the right decoy spread is crucial to your success. Here’s what you need to know about luring in snow geese, Canada geese, and ducks.
Snow geese
Since these birds tend to move in flocks of hundreds, you’ll need to set upward of 1,000 decoys to attract them. If you’re relying solely on full-body decoys, however, about 200 to 400 should suffice to create a realistic setup.
Canada geese
Ducks
When you hunt ducks, the appropriate number of decoys depends on the body of water where you’re set up. A more expansive area will require a larger decoy spread to look realistic. For example, a dozen decoys will suffice for a pond, but you’ll need several dozen on a large lake.
Remember to check for changes to your regional hunting regulations before the start of each season.
Home
4 tips for safe online shopping
Many people have turned to online shopping as a way to protect their health and respect social distancing regulations during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are four tips to ensure you’re doing it safely.
1. Learn how to spot a scam. Offers that sound too good to be true, websites that lack a professional design, and requests for banking information when your cart is still empty are all red flags.
2. Confirm the company is legitimate. Check the National Corporation Directory to find out if the company is listed, and visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Bureau of Consumer Protection website to find out whether any complaints have been filed against it. If it’s not an American business, look for mention of it on other websites and confirm whether it has a good reputation by reading customer reviews.
3. Read the return policies beforehand. Find out whether the company offers exchanges, returns, or reimbursements and under what conditions. This will help you avoid unpleasant surprises if there’s an issue with your purchase. A lack of clearly stated policies is a sign you should shop elsewhere.
4. Double-check before you pay. Make sure the website’s URL begins with “https” and has a closed padlock or unbroken key icon beside it. Confirm the price of each item and the total cost (including taxes and shipping fees) before you enter your credit card information.
Finally, remember that you should never provide unnecessary personal details, such as your social security number when shopping online.
Home
A look at orthopedic problems in dogs
Orthopedic conditions can affect your dog’s bones, muscles, and joints, and they can range from a minor annoyance to a debilitating injury. If you’re a dog owner, here’s what you need to know.
Types
Among dogs, the four most common orthopedic problems are:
1. Hip or elbow dysplasia
2. Herniated or ruptured disc
3. Luxating (dislocated) patella
4. Cruciate ligament tears
Causes
While some breeds are genetically predisposed to them, orthopedic problems can affect any dog, regardless of their type, size, or age.
Bone, muscle, and joint issues can be congenital or idiopathic, meaning they can appear suddenly with no clear cause. In some cases, the problem is the result of a trauma or nutritional deficiency.
Symptoms
There are a number of signs that can indicate your dog has an orthopedic problem. Here are a few to watch for:
• Walking with one paw lifted
• Struggling to stand up or jump
• Difficulty going up stairs or getting into the car
• Limping or stiffness after exercise
• Moaning in pain when picked up or held
You might also notice that one or more of your dog’s paws appear to be paralyzed.
Treatments
Medication and surgery are the most common treatments recommended by veterinarians to correct or minimize the effects of an orthopedic issue. Often, these interventions will considerably improve the dog’s quality of life.
If you suspect your pet has an orthopedic problem, speak with your veterinarian as soon as possible to prevent further injury and discomfort.
King Cartoons
Wind: 2mph NW
Humidity: 76%
Pressure: 30.09"Hg
UV index: 2
64/50°F
64/52°F