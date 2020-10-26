4 family activities for a fun Halloween at home

If you want to celebrate Halloween with your kids from the comfort of your home, here are a few on-theme activities the whole family will enjoy.

1. Play board games

There’s no better time to play games like The Werewolves of Millers Hollow, Cauldron Quest, and Ghost Blitz than on Halloween. You can also play monster-themed charades or Pictionary.

2. Sing karaoke



Choose a selection of songs that suit the occasion and belt out the lyrics on your own or as a group. Your playlist can include Monster (Lady Gaga), Zombie (The Cranberries), and Ghostbusters (Ray Parker Jr.).

3. Organize a photo shoot

Make a creepy backdrop and show off your costumes in a makeshift photo booth. Alternatively, you can host a fashion show in your living room.

4. Make a home movie

Recreate scenes from classic Halloween movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus or write your own script. Make sure everyone has the chance to play a fun role.

Once your little monsters are in bed, wrap up the evening in your pajamas with a bowl of popcorn and a scary movie.