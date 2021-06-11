4 fantastic outdoor activities for seniors

Spending time in nature has benefits for your mind and body. Here are four outdoor activities that can help you make the most of sunny days.

1. Hiking

Depending on where you live, you can explore trails that wind through forests, wetlands, or wide-open meadows. Just make sure the terrain and length of the trail correspond to your capabilities. Confirm if it’s a one-way or round trip before you start.

2. Picnicking

Whether you choose to dine in a park or at the beach, this activity allows you to make the most of nice weather and enjoy a delicious meal in good company. Put together an assortment of salads and sandwiches or get takeout from a local restaurant.

3. Camping

Are you getting too old to sleep on the hard ground? With an RV, you can escape to the great outdoors without leaving behind the comforts of home. Spend your days fishing, hiking, or sitting on the beach, and relax by the fire in the evening.

4. Birdwatching

It’s easy to take up birding, as it requires very little equipment and can be done almost anywhere. All you need is patience and a keen eye. To make the most of your next excursion, determine where the best birdwatching spots are in your area.

From gardening and golfing to cycling and playing tennis, there’s no shortage of ways to be active outdoors in summer.