4 fantastic outdoor activities for seniors
Spending time in nature has benefits for your mind and body. Here are four outdoor activities that can help you make the most of sunny days.
1. Hiking
Depending on where you live, you can explore trails that wind through forests, wetlands, or wide-open meadows. Just make sure the terrain and length of the trail correspond to your capabilities. Confirm if it’s a one-way or round trip before you start.
2. Picnicking
Whether you choose to dine in a park or at the beach, this activity allows you to make the most of nice weather and enjoy a delicious meal in good company. Put together an assortment of salads and sandwiches or get takeout from a local restaurant.
3. Camping
Are you getting too old to sleep on the hard ground? With an RV, you can escape to the great outdoors without leaving behind the comforts of home. Spend your days fishing, hiking, or sitting on the beach, and relax by the fire in the evening.
4. Birdwatching
It’s easy to take up birding, as it requires very little equipment and can be done almost anywhere. All you need is patience and a keen eye. To make the most of your next excursion, determine where the best birdwatching spots are in your area.
From gardening and golfing to cycling and playing tennis, there’s no shortage of ways to be active outdoors in summer.
What to consider when switching to reusable toilet paper
The process of manufacturing toilet paper can be incredibly wasteful, prompting an increasing number of people to seek alternatives. If you’re thinking about switching to reusable toilet paper, here are a few things to consider.
• Quantity. You should aim to have about 20 sheets per person in your household, although the recommended amount varies depending on how often you wash them.
• Type. If you want to be able to hang your reusable toilet paper like a traditional roll, opt for wipes that snap together. Alternatively, you can store individual sheets flat in a basket.
• Storage. You’ll need an airtight container to keep soiled toilet paper in until it can be washed. To further limit the smell, rinse the sheets after using them and sprinkle baking soda in the container.
• Cleaning. Always wash reusable toilet paper in hot water and bleach to kill harmful bacteria like E. coli. Remember to wash your hands after handling the soiled fabric.
• Guests. You’ll want to keep a few rolls of regular toilet paper on hand for when people come over. This way, guests can use the option they prefer.
If you want to make the switch to reusable toilet paper, visit stores in your area that specialize in eco-friendly products.
Board games: suggestions for every kind of player
Do you want to expand your collection of board games? If so, here are some suggestions to help you find ones that you’ll enjoy.
• If you like dynamic games, opt for those that allow all players to participate during each turn such as Space Base or Dice Forge. Real-time games like Kitchen Rush, Captain Sonar, and Magic Maze are also good choices as they require you to make decisions under pressure.
• If you like games that make you think, choose from a variety of deck-building card games (Dominion, Century, The Big Book of Madness, Clank!), abstract strategy games (Go, Quarto, Reef), resource management games (Tzolk’in, Palm Island, Carcassonne, Stone Age) or trivia games (Timeline, Trivial Pursuit, Linkto).
• If you like competitive games, look for ones where you can foil other players, such as Age of Towers, Bad Bones, Villainous, or Root. Alternatively, choose interactive party games like Top Ten, Cash ‘n Guns, Codenames or Dixit.
• If you like immersive experiences, consider elaborate campaign games such as Gloomhaven, Pandemic Legacy, or Charterstone. You might also enjoy games with unique storylines (Mr. Jack, Discover: Lands Unknown) or bluffing games (Saboteur, Were-wolf, The Resistance).
• If you like cooperative games, work together with other players to complete quick missions in games like Hanabi, 5-Minute Dungeon, Similo, or Bandido. If you want to put your deduction skills to the test, try Unlock!, Exit or MicroMacro: Crime City.
To find these and other games, or for more recommendations, visit your local toy or board game store. Check out Play Favorites in the Royal Plaza.
3 fruit shrubs native to North America
There are several advantages to growing fruit shrubs that are native to your area. In addition to improving the look of your yard, many of these plants produce edible berries. Here are three species to consider.
1. Black chokeberry
This easy-to-grow ornamental shrub will brighten up your yard in spring with its white and pink blooms. After admiring the flowers, you can harvest handfuls of the black berries, which are rich in antioxidants and can be used to make jam, juice, and wine.
2. Elderberry
This plant produces large, flat clusters of tiny white flowers that have edible petals. As for the berries, they must be cooked prior to eating them. Failing to do so is likely to result in an upset stomach. However, their tart taste makes them a great option for pie fillings, jams, and syrups.
3. Highbush cranberry
Though it’s different from a regular cranberry, this bright red fruit does have a similar taste. The berries are naturally high in pectin, which makes them ideal for making jams and jellies. Keep in mind, however, that this shrub can grow up to 13 feet tall.
Before you select a fruit shrub for your yard, make sure it’s well-suited for the climate in your area. Consult the hardiness zone on the plant’s label or speak with a specialist at your local garden center.
How to make moving less stressful
If you’re downsizing from a house to a condo or moving into a senior’s residence, you may be worried about making the change. Here are a few tips to ensure your move is a positive one.
Find the right home
Take the time to select a place that provides you with everything you need and want. Consider the area you want to live in and whether you require an extra bedroom for when the family comes to visit. Knowing that you’ll be comfortable in your new home can help alleviate your concerns about moving.
Ask for help
Moving can be physically demanding and emotionally draining. In particular, it may be difficult to get rid of belongings and say goodbye to a home filled with memories. Consider asking friends and family members to lend a hand and provide moral support during your move. There are also a variety of professionals you can reach out to such as housing counselors and social workers.
Get organized
Make a list of tasks that need to get done before your move and start completing them as soon as possible. This way, you’ll spread out the workload and avoid having to do too many things at the same time. What’s more, being organized is a great way to maintain a sense of control over your move and alleviate your worries.
Lastly, remember to make time to unwind. Moving-related stress can be managed by meditating, doing yoga, listening to music, going for walks, or whatever else helps you to relax.
Buying an outdoor fireplace: factors to consider
Do you want a fireplace for your backyard? With so many outdoor models available, you should take the time to find one that suits your needs. Here are a couple of things to think about.
The fuel
One of the first decisions you’ll need to make is whether you want a fireplace that uses wood or gas. While wood-burning fireplaces are easy to install and give off a pleasant aroma, they require regular maintenance. You’ll also need somewhere to store the logs, and some municipalities have restrictions on the use of wood firepits.
Contrarily, fireplaces that run on natural gas or propane are easy to maintain. Another advantage is that you can adjust the intensity of the flames with the push of a button. However, you must be able to connect it to a gas line or willing to periodically refill the tank.
The use
Consider how you want to use your outdoor fireplace. If you want to make it a gathering place for friends and family, opt for a round model. To create a relaxing corner where you can curl up in privacy, a rectangular fireplace may be more suitable. If you plan to cook over the embers, choose a model with a grill.
Finally, keep in mind your budget and space limitations when shopping for an outdoor fireplace. Consult the staff at your local hardware store for additional advice.
