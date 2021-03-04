4 foods that help with digestion

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the lives of women across the country. Some are on the frontline of the crisis, others have lost their jobs and others still are working from home while taking care of their children.

Regardless of how the pandemic has affected your life, it’s important to be aware that ongoing stress can take a toll on your health. This can result in a loss of appetite, difficulty sleeping, weight gain, frequent headaches, problems with digestion, and more.

In these uncertain and unsettling times, here’s a look at what you can do to take control of your physical and mental well-being.

Adopt healthy habits



Whether you’re 17 or 70, there are steps you can take to improve your physical and mental health. Here are some habits you can adopt that’ll serve you well during the pandemic and long after it’s over.

• Get some fresh air every day (preferably somewhere you can connect with nature)

• Exercise for at least 150 minutes per week (dancing, running, weight training, etc.)

• Limit your consumption of coffee, alcohol and tobacco products

• Reach out to a professional if you notice a decline in your mental health

• Keep in touch with friends and family (opt for phone and video calls rather than text messages and emails)

• Eat a healthy, balanced diet (although the occasional treat is good for morale)

• Make time for relaxing activities every day (meditate, listen to music, read, etc.)

• Avoid spending too much time watching the news or scrolling through social media

• Create an evening routine to help you sleep (start by putting away your devices at least 30 minutes before bed)

Take checkups seriously

Regardless of your age, it’s important to attend follow-up appointments after any treatment or surgery. In addition, be sure to keep up with the screening tests recommended for a woman your age. This might include a mammogram, pap test, bone density test or fecal immuno-chemical test (to look for signs of colon cancer). Your family doctor might also advise that you get vaccinated against certain illnesses such as shingles, influenza and human papillomavirus.

Contact specialists as needed

If you experience pain or discomfort, don’t hesitate to seek treatment. Reach out to the right health-care professional, and schedule a consultation before the situation deteriorates. Remember that mental health ailments are as important to treat as physical ones.

By adopting healthy habits, taking checkups seriously and contacting specialists as needed, you’ll help mitigate the potential health consequences of living in turbulent times.