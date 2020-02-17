4 fresh ideas for decorating wedding tables

The centerpieces at your wedding are sure to be the decor that your guests notice the most. Here are four fresh ideas for centerpieces that will make a statement.

1. Potted plants. A welcome change from cut flowers, potted plants can be taken home by guests and enjoyed for years to come. Anything goes, from cute succulents and cactuses to tall orchids and even herbs or flowers that can be transplanted outdoors.

2. Terrariums or lanterns. A geometric glass vase or container will complement almost any type of wedding esthetic. Fill it with moss and cut flowers for a romantic look or sand and seashells for a beachy vibe. Or, substitute the vase with an old lantern if you want to create a more rustic look.

3. Candles. A wedding is the perfect time to indulge in a romantic, candlelit dinner. Tall tapers in a variety of different candleholders are ideal. Or, use candles of varying heights to add visual interest.

4. Suspensions. If the ceiling and venue allow for it, consider hanging your centerpieces from above. Flower arrangements, candles and other items can be hung to add ambiance to the table and will dramatically impact the look of the room as a whole.

No matter what type of centerpiece you choose, make sure it’s not so tall or wide that it gets in the way of conversation around the table.