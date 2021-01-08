4 fun winter activities you probably haven’t tried

Snowy weather lends itself well to a variety of energizing outdoor activities. If you want to try something new this year, here are four fun, but somewhat unusual, suggestions.

1. Snowkiting

Also known as kite skiing, this extreme sport is similar to kite surfing. It involves using a large kite to propel yourself across snowy terrain while strapped to skis or a snowboard. You can glide uphill, downhill, or along a flat surface, and in the right wind conditions, you might catch some serious air. Be sure to sign up for lessons to safely learn the proper techniques.

2. Winter kayaking



If you enjoy exploring local lakes and rivers in summer, there’s no need to put your kayak away when the weather gets cold. Just make sure you wear the right gear to keep you warm on the water and stave off hypothermia in case your boat capsizes. It’s also highly recommended that you take lessons beforehand and head out with others to ensure a safe and fun paddle.

3. Ski shoeing

This hybrid activity combines the mobility of skiing with the potential for exploration that snowshoeing provides. Since ski shoes are much shorter and wider than traditional skis, they offer more traction on snowy ascents and make it easier to move through forested areas. However, they also allow you to travel faster than you would with snowshoes since you can glide along flat terrain and down slopes.

4. Skijoring

Named after a Norwegian word meaning “ski driving,” this thrilling activity consists of being pulled by a team of dogs or horses while on skis. Although you can set the pace based on your experience, you’ll need good balance and core strength to remain upright. Skijoring is also a great spectator sport as competitions spring up across North America, complete with jumps, slalom gates, and speed races.

If you want to try these winter activities, sign up for lessons in your area and find out if you can rent or purchase second-hand equipment from a local sporting goods store.