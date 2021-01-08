Home
4 fun winter activities you probably haven’t tried
Snowy weather lends itself well to a variety of energizing outdoor activities. If you want to try something new this year, here are four fun, but somewhat unusual, suggestions.
1. Snowkiting
Also known as kite skiing, this extreme sport is similar to kite surfing. It involves using a large kite to propel yourself across snowy terrain while strapped to skis or a snowboard. You can glide uphill, downhill, or along a flat surface, and in the right wind conditions, you might catch some serious air. Be sure to sign up for lessons to safely learn the proper techniques.
2. Winter kayaking
3. Ski shoeing
This hybrid activity combines the mobility of skiing with the potential for exploration that snowshoeing provides. Since ski shoes are much shorter and wider than traditional skis, they offer more traction on snowy ascents and make it easier to move through forested areas. However, they also allow you to travel faster than you would with snowshoes since you can glide along flat terrain and down slopes.
4. Skijoring
Named after a Norwegian word meaning “ski driving,” this thrilling activity consists of being pulled by a team of dogs or horses while on skis. Although you can set the pace based on your experience, you’ll need good balance and core strength to remain upright. Skijoring is also a great spectator sport as competitions spring up across North America, complete with jumps, slalom gates, and speed races.
If you want to try these winter activities, sign up for lessons in your area and find out if you can rent or purchase second-hand equipment from a local sporting goods store.
A brief guide to home additions
Building an addition is a great way to expand your living space without moving. Here’s what you should know about this type of renovation project.
Types
One way to add space to your home is to build another story. However, if you have the square footage, house extensions can also be lateral. Alternatively, an extension can be added to the rear of your home.
What’s more, house additions can be built on piers or a foundation. If you want to build a sunroom, carport, or storage room, you’re better off building the extension on piers. However, if it’s a space that will be frequently used, you may want to put in a foundation.
Steps
Adding an extension can be broken down into three basic steps: plan, build, and inspect. At each stage, you’ll need to rely on the expertise of the right professional to ensure your addition is functional, safe, and to-code. You’ll need an architect to design it, a contractor to build it and an inspector to ensure everything is just right.
Costs
Building a home extension is a major renovation and will likely come with a hefty price tag. However, you can save on expenses by carefully planning out your project and choosing materials that are modestly priced. Also, extensions built on piers are more affordable than those built on a foundation.
The best way to get started on the addition is to reach out to an architect who can help you draw up the plans and get the necessary permits for the project.
How to spot a bad or fraudulent tax preparer
‘Tis the time to start thinking about tax prep, and many of us use January to round up paperwork and get organized. Many people also start looking for someone to do their taxes for them.
It’s important to know whether your tax preparer is legit. Here are red flags from Money magazine and others for spotting bad or fraudulent tax preparers:
* They don’t have a PTIN, or preparer tax identification number. The IRS keeps a directory of federal tax return preparers, so you can check the IRS website to verify your preparer can legally do your taxes.
* Promises of large tax refunds. Be aware of anyone who makes such claims before seeing your financial documents.
* They ask you to sign a blank document. You should always review your paperwork before it is sent to the IRS.
* They suggest you deposit your refund into an account that isn’t yours. Your refund should go to your account.
* Their fee is based on a percentage of your return. While this doesn’t necessarily make a tax preparer shady, understand that this may create a situation in which the preparer is tempted to take credits or deductions you’re not entitled to.
* They mark your return as self-prepared.
* They ask for payment in cash.
7 signs you need help managing your debt
No matter how deeply you’re in debt, there’s always a way forward. However, to regain your financial footing, you’ll need to work with a professional. Here are seven signs it’s time to get help dealing with your debt.
1. You pay monthly expenses (bills and rent) and purchase essentials such as food and medication on credit because you don’t have enough in your bank account.
2. You take on new debts as a way to pay off old ones.
3. You continually draw on the money you’ve put aside for a home, retirement, or other future purposes.
4. You pay your rent or mortgage late or skip payments due to a lack of funds.
5. You’re living beyond your means by continually spending money on non-essential expenses.
6. You’re receiving an increasing number of letters, emails, and calls from creditors.
7. You have an unhealthy level of stress due to your financial problems.
Your best resource for overcoming debt issues is a reputable credit counseling organization, financial adviser, or lawyer.
Things to try this winter
New Year’s resolution: Don’t be a bump on the log this winter.
Ha. Easy to say.
But let’s suppose we get the spirit, just when the knees cooperate and the stars are aligned. What to do?
Here are some ideas to stay active, physically, and mentally, during these peak winter months:
* Chair yoga classes, tai chi, or resistance band exercises. Lots of options out there and all free if you use YouTube.
* Try Kahoot! This game-based learning platform is used in classrooms, offices, and at home. Families and friends can play together via video conferencing. A basic plan is free while a Family plan is about $7.50 a month.
* Join an online book club. Any number of book clubs are open, from Oprah’s Book Club to one hosted by NFL quarterback Andrew Luck (appropriately named “Andrew Luck Book Club”) and one from the AARP called The Girlfriend Book Club, with more than 14,000 members. Search “online book club” to find more.
* Join a real-life book club. One trend is a conversation club in which everyone gets a chance to tell something about the book they read, the movie they saw, or the television show they watched during the month. It can have a theme, such as self-help books, politics, or even romance books. Or it can have no fixed subject.
* Learn a language. Or at least learn to say hello in a bunch of languages! Try duolingo.com for free language lessons.
5 reasons to try snowmobiling this winter
If you’ve never been snowmobiling, you don’t know what you’re missing. Here are five reasons to give it a try.
1. It’s safe and easy. You shouldn’t be intimidated by the idea of riding a snowmobile. With the right safety precautions and proper instructions, snowmobiling is a safe activity for kids and adults alike.
2. It’s a great group activity. Snowmobiling is even more enjoyable when done with family or friends. Undertaking the adventure together is a great way to bond and create lasting memories.
3. It lets you connect with nature. There’s something special about exploring hills, fields, and forests when they’re blanketed in virgin snow. Snowmobiling allows you to experience nature as you’ve never seen it before.
4. It lets you visit remote locations. You can cover large distances on a snowmobile and see picturesque landscapes that are far off the beaten track.
5. It’s peaceful. It’s true that some people snowmobile to get an adrenaline rush. However, others take to the trails in order to be immersed in the quiet and calm of nature.
Finally, snowmobiling is simply fun. No matter what pace you go at, it’s a thrill to ride over snow-covered terrain on a brisk winter day.
How much does it cost to own a cat?
Many people believe that cats are inexpensive pets to own. While they tend to be more affordable than dogs, you shouldn’t assume that the cost of caring for a cat is limited to food and litter. Here are a few things to think about before you adopt a feline friend.
Life expectancy
If you want to adopt a pet, you should be prepared to take on the responsibility of caring for the animal for the rest of its life. Unless you opt for an older cat, you’ll likely enjoy the company of your pet for many years to come. In fact, it’s not uncommon for indoor cats to live for about 15 years.
Costs to consider
• Annual veterinary exams
• Vaccinations
• Deworming medication
• Dental care
• Pet license
• Toys and bedding
• Preventive screening tests
• Grooming treatments
You’ll also need to pay for boarding or a pet sitter if you go on a trip. Plus, you need to anticipate the cost of medication, surgery, and hospitalization in the event of an illness or injury. For this reason, you might want to invest in pet insurance.
In addition, cats require a stimulating environment and plenty of affection. So before you decide to adopt, make sure you have the resources needed to give your feline friend a proper home.
Foster a feline
Across the country, millions of cats are abandoned. If you love cats but don’t have the resources for a long-term commitment, consider fostering. Contact a local animal shelter to learn more about the process.
