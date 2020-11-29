Home
4 games to get you moving this season
Hearty meals and decadent desserts are hard to resist during the holidays, and it can be difficult to find the time to stay active. If you’re looking for an enjoyable way to burn a few calories, here are four fun games to play at your next Christmas party.
1. Dance video games
You’ll get a full-body workout as you attempt to follow a dynamic choreographic set to energetic tunes. Face off in pairs or as a team.
2. Musical chairs
3. Limbo
This goofy game is a great way to let loose. Crank up the music and remember to stretch before you bend.
4. Scavenger hunt
The first team to bring back an object chosen by the host, such as a hat or pencil, wins a point. There’s nothing like a race to get you moving.
If you and your guests want a more serene way to work off your holiday meal, consider taking a walk after dinner so you can admire the lights and decorations.
4 reasons you should insulate your attic ASAP
If the insulation in your attic is sparse, worn out, or needs to be replaced, it’s best to take action as soon as possible. Here’s why you shouldn’t delay in starting this essential home repair.
1. To avoid paying more for your energy bills
Insufficient insulation makes your home less energy efficient, which means you’ll pay more for utilities. Additionally, your HVAC system has to work harder to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature. This shortens its lifespan and leads to more frequent repairs.
2. To avoid getting cold
3. To avoid impairing your home and health
A poorly insulated attic is more at risk of water leaks, which could lead to mold growth, wood rot, and other damage. This can compromise both your health and the structural integrity of your home.
4. To avoid pest infiltration
A lack of sealed insulation makes it easier for small creatures to infiltrate your attic, where they might procreate, chew electrical wires, and cause other costly damage.
In addition to preventing costly repairs and other problems, keep in mind that you may be eligible for a considerable tax credit if you add insulation to your home. This is because it’s an environmentally-friendly repair that can improve the energy efficiency of your home.
Attic insulation materials
Before you add insulation to your attic, you’ll need to select a material that suits your needs and budget. Here are a few options and their benefits:
• Cellulose. It’s all-natural, made from recycled materials, and offers high thermal resistance.
• Fiberglass. It’s affordable, easy to install, and provides excellent thermal performance.
• Hemp. It’s a renewable material that’s easy to install and resistant to rodents and other pests.
• Expanded cork. It’s biodegradable, resistant to water and air leaks, and boasts superior thermal and acoustic insulation.
• Mineral wool. It’s durable, offers acoustic insulation, and is fire and moisture resistant.
While some types of insulation are easier to install than others, it’s always best to hire a professional to ensure your attic is properly sealed and can protect your home from the elements.
4 weeks before Christmas: Arrangements are underway
There’s still a month left until Christmas, but it’s a good idea to stay on top of your to-do list. This will help you reduce your stress in the weeks to come. Here are a few things to get out of the way.
• Purchase as many gifts as possible to avoid crowds and popular items going out of stock
• Pick up any additional decorations you need to round out your collection or suit your party’s theme
• Decorate your home, including putting together an artificial tree or a miniature Christmas village
• Set up lights and other outdoor ornaments before the weather gets too cold
• Help your children write their letters to Santa Claus
• Write and mail your holiday cards, although you can send out virtual cards later
• Cook any dishes that can be frozen such as cheese logs and cookies
• Sort through clothing, toys, and other items that you can donate to charity
7 things that can liven up a corner
Is there a corner in your home that could use a makeover? If so, here are seven items you can use to spruce it up.
1. Bookshelf
Whether it’s designed for a corner or simply placed at an angle, a unit filled with books is a practical way to style an unused space.
2. Frames
3. Armchair
Transform an unoccupied corner into a comfortable reading nook with a soft, upholstered armchair. If you need a more compact alternative, consider a pouf, padded chair, or stool.
4. Lighting
Brighten up a dim corner with a few pendant lights hung at different heights. A classic floor lamp is another good option.
5. Baskets
Suspend baskets from the ceiling or arrange them on wall-mounted shelves. You can do the same with wooden crates, or if the corner is in a kitchen, you can hang pots and pans.
6. Plants
Breathe new life into a forgotten corner with an arrangement of potted plants. You can display them on a stand, arrange them on the floor or suspend them with macramé hangers.
7. Shelving
Install a few corner-shaped floating shelves and decorate them with trinkets or practical items. You could display glassware in a dining room, cosmetics in a bathroom, or candles in a living room.
Feel free to mix and match these items to create a space that suits your needs and tastes.
How to keep the peace among your cats
Do you have two cats that seem incapable of getting along? While squabbles are fairly common among felines, it’s best to limit this behavior before one of them gets hurt. If hissing, growling, chasing and swatting have become the norm in your home, here’s how you can restore the peace.
Tricks to try
Cats are territorial and solitary creatures, which means they have a tendency to be possessive and reluctant to share their space, toys, food, and litter box. One way to prevent your cats from fighting and trying to establish dominance is to give each of them access to different resources and distinct areas of your home. Here are a few changes you can make that can ease the tension among your cats.
• Set up scratching posts and litter boxes in two or three separate areas
• Place each cat’s food and water bowls in different rooms of the house
• Create multiple sleeping areas using cushions, blankets or beds
• Give your cats opportunities to exercise and burn off energy to avoid irritability
• Neuter or spay your cats if you haven’t done so already
• Create several access points to perches and hiding spots or buy a cat tree
If the situation doesn’t improve, speak with a feline behavior consultant. This professional can assess the problem in your home and propose specific solutions for your cats.
Should you break up a brawl?
If your cats are fighting, resist the urge to physically separate them. You risk getting hurt and minor disputes tend to resolve quickly. If you’re concerned about your cats’ safety, clap loudly or use a spray bottle to distract them.
10 gift ideas for the person who’s never without their phone
If you’re looking for a gift for someone who loves their phone, here are a few suggestions that are sure to please.
1. A portable Bluetooth speaker for use at home and on the go
2. A solar phone charger for the tech-savvy environmentalist
3. A portable power bank for charging any time or place
4. A touchscreen cleaner keychain to put an end to smudges
5. A compact smartphone projector for an at-home cinema experience
6. A pair of touchscreen gloves for winter texting
7. A smartphone car mount for safe, hands-free navigation
8. A wallet case to keep all essentials in one place
9. A smartphone lens to capture stunning photos
10. A set of wireless earbuds or headphones that block out ambient noise
For these smartphone accessories and more, visit your nearest electronics store.
A brief purchasing guide for the eco-conscious parent
If you want to give your baby the best while upholding your commitment to protecting the environment, there are a number of purchasing decisions you can make that will allow you to do so. Here’s what to buy.
Nursery furniture
For the crib, changing table, rocking chair, and dresser opt for locally made pieces. Alternatively, look for furniture made of recycled or sustainable materials.
Paint and decor
Diapers and wipes
Stock up on washable diapers and reusable washcloths. For your baby’s delicate skin, purchase a mild soap sold in bulk at a zero-waste store in your area.
Nursing pads and bottles
Use washable nursing pads made of cloth and high-quality bottles made of recycled plastic, glass, or stainless steel that can be reused by your second child or donated to another family.
Bedding and clothes
Look for curtains, blankets, and other linens made of recycled or sustainable materials such as hemp. Dress your baby in locally made clothing or cute thrift shop finds.
To ensure you have everything you need before your baby arrives, visit the shops in your area or join an online group for parents looking to buy, sell and trade second-hand items.
