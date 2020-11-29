4 games to get you moving this season

Hearty meals and decadent desserts are hard to resist during the holidays, and it can be difficult to find the time to stay active. If you’re looking for an enjoyable way to burn a few calories, here are four fun games to play at your next Christmas party.

1. Dance video games

You’ll get a full-body workout as you attempt to follow a dynamic choreographic set to energetic tunes. Face off in pairs or as a team.

2. Musical chairs



If you embrace your competitive spirit, this classic party game can really boost your heart rate. Organize a tournament to get everyone involved.

3. Limbo

This goofy game is a great way to let loose. Crank up the music and remember to stretch before you bend.

4. Scavenger hunt

The first team to bring back an object chosen by the host, such as a hat or pencil, wins a point. There’s nothing like a race to get you moving.

If you and your guests want a more serene way to work off your holiday meal, consider taking a walk after dinner so you can admire the lights and decorations.