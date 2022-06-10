Seasonal
4 gift ideas to spoil dad
Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Here are a few suggestions that you can easily customize to your dad’s personality and interests.
1. Hobby accessory
Whether your dad likes painting, photographing birds, building furniture, camping in the great outdoors, playing golf, or reading in his favorite chair, gift him a practical or fun accessory to enhance his experience.
2. Food basket
If your dad’s a foodie, buy him an assortment of fine chocolates, artisanal cheeses, flavored popcorn, local brews, or gourmet products. You can stick to the classics or think outside the box and surprise him with something new.
3. Experience
Your dad deserves to relax and have a good time. Why not buy him tickets to a concert, tourist attraction, or sporting event? Gift him a pair of tickets so he can bring a buddy or plan an all-expenses-paid outing with him to enjoy some quality time together.
4. Gift card
Don’t settle for giving your dad a prepaid credit card. Make it personal and choose a gift card that shows how well you know him. For example, buy a gift card to his favorite restaurant, the hardware store, or a place he regularly visits, like a national park or museum.
Happy shopping!
5 tips for protecting the environment every day
You can do many small things to reduce your environmental footprint every day. World Environment Day takes place on June 5, 2022, and it’s the perfect time to adopt new strategies for living a more environmentally responsible lifestyle.
1. Reduce and reuse
Cut down on waste by using a shopping list, eliminating or reusing plastic bags, using second-hand items, and repurposing what you can. For example, you can turn old clothes into rags. Additionally, take shorter showers and use your washing machine and dishwasher sparingly to save water.
2. Take small steps
Unplug your electronics when you’re not using them, turn down your home’s thermostat at night, wash your clothes in cold water and hang them to dry. Moreover, use VOC-free paints and plan your trips to limit how much you drive.
3. Shop carefully
As much as possible, choose bulk products and items in recyclable or biodegradable packaging. Create an energy-efficient home by investing in Energy Star-certified appliances and planning major renovations to maximize your home’s performance.
4. Sort your waste
Make maximum use of your recycling and compost bins. Ask your municipality about accepted items and find out where your nearest recycling center is located to dispose of other goods safely.
5. Choose environmentally friendly means of transportation
Whenever possible, opt for public transit, car-sharing, cycling, or walking. When traveling long distances, choose direct flights and carpool to reduce the number of cars on the road.
Finally, if you care about the environment, make sure to support local businesses with environmentally responsible practices.
How Memorial Day and Veterans Day are different
Both Memorial Day and Veterans Day pay tribute to the military community. However, these patriotic holidays are often confused with one another. To better honor each day’s true meaning, here’s what you should know.
Memorial Day
Memorial Day is observed to honor soldiers who died in military service, protecting and serving their country. Its origins date back to after the Civil War. In 1866, residents of Waterloo, New York, started decorating graves of soldiers with spring flowers. In fact, Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day.
Veterans Day
Veterans Day pays tribute to Americans who served or currently serve their country. The holiday is held every year on November 11, marking the anniversary of the end of World War I. Initially called Armistice Day, the federal government changed the name of the event to Veterans Day in 1954.
Ways to celebrate Memorial Day
Many Americans celebrate the beginning of summer on Memorial Day with parties and barbecues. However, to honor the day’s true meaning, you could:
• Hang a flag outside your house
• Attend a Memorial Day parade
• Observe a moment of silence at 3 p.m.
• Visit a military gravesite
• Watch the National Memorial Day Concert
Memorial Day is always observed on the last Monday in May. This year the holiday takes place on May 30.
Did you know?
Memorial Day has its own flag etiquette. At sunrise, flags should be raised quickly to full-staff, then slowly lowered to half-staff. This is to honor soldiers who fell in the line of duty. At noon, the flag should be raised to full staff. This is to salute all who once served.
How to celebrate National Nurses Month
May is National Nurses Month. The theme of this year’s celebration is Nurses Make a Difference. The spotlight is on the diversity of roles nurses play in improving people’s lives, raising awareness about the importance of nurses to the well-being of society.
To celebrate National Nurses Month, think about the impact of nurses in your life and those you love. Use social media to share pictures, stories, and expressions of thanks to nurses. Every week in May will have a different area of focus:
• Week one highlights self-care. This week focuses on promoting mental and physical well-being. Challenge yourself, colleagues, and friends to engage in healthier activities.
• Week two highlights recognition. This week aims to honor nurses’ critical work in hospitals and community settings.
• Week three highlights professional development. This week is centered around helping nurses excel in their profession. Think about how you can lead in your nursing career or inspire others in their professional nursing journey.
• Week four highlights community engagement. This week focuses on how you can promote nurses’ invaluable contributions by educating your community on what nurses do and by encouraging future nurses.
Moreover, the American Nurses Association (ANA) has created a free Nurses Month Toolkit, which can be downloaded on nursesmonth.org. The ANA will also host a live event entitled YOU Make a Difference on May 18 to celebrate nursing through storytelling.
Follow the ANA on social media to keep up to date on nursing, including National Nurses Month.
4 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day with your grandmother
When it comes to elderly loved ones, a little extra attention in the form of a simple visit goes a long way. This is especially true if they have limited mobility or their social lives have diminished over the years. Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to show your grandmother how much you love her. Here are four ways to give her some joy.
1. Dust off old board games
Many elderly people grew up playing classic board games. Therefore, why not spend an afternoon challenging your grandma to a friendly game of Scrabble or backgammon?
2. Flip through photo albums
Although less prevalent in the digital age, physical photo albums are a treasure trove of memories. Flip through a few pictures with your grandma to reminisce about days past and learn about your family’s history.
3. Offer a personalized gift
Personalized items make a great gift for grandmothers. For example, you can create a calendar featuring family photos. This is a fun and functional gift your grandma will cherish.
4. Go bargain hunting
Many grandmothers enjoy visiting boutiques, thrift shops, and bazaars to sniff out rare finds. Therefore, why not plan an outing with your grandma? You never know what hidden gems you’ll discover in your neighborhood.
Grandmothers are an essential part of the family and play a significant role in the lives of their grandchildren.
Give your partner a Mother’s Day weekend fit for royalty
Receiving a Mother’s Day card or homemade gift from your little one is heartwarming. However, a gesture of love from your other half is even better. This year, why not show your significant other how much you appreciate everything she does as a mom by treating her like a princess for the entire weekend? Here’s how.
• Declare housework off-limits. Make it clear that you’ll do all the household chores. If you see her hand go into the laundry basket or kitchen sink, step in. Tell your partner gently but firmly that you’re at her service for the entire day.
• Give her other options. Your partner may feel caught off guard by a sudden reduction in duties. Therefore, prepare a list of activities she can indulge in guilt-free. For example, she can take a hot bath, read a book, binge a TV series, work on a hobby or call a friend. Give her this list and encourage her to take more time for herself.
• Pamper her. Think of things that make her happy, like visiting a cafe or getting a foot massage, and arrange for her to do them over the weekend. You can also organize childcare so she can take a nap, either alone or with you.
• Talk with her. Nothing beats a heart-to-heart conversation. Consequently, plan a time when you can be alone together and chat about everything and nothing. Ask her open-ended questions about how she spends her days at home or work. You can also ask about her projects and dreams. Allow her to express herself and be a listening and loving ear.
After a memorable weekend like this, she’ll feel like a queen!
Skip the diet and celebrate body diversity
Celebrated on May 6, 2022, International No Diet Day (INDD) is the perfect time to put aside your food inhibitions and celebrate body diversity. Inspired by her own eating disorder and recovery, Mary Evans Young first declared this day in the UK in 1992. Today, INDD is a day to remember that healthy bodies come in all shapes and sizes. Here are a few ways you can observe No Diet Day.
Wear a blue ribbon
Stand in front of your mirror and wear a light blue ribbon to commemorate INDD. As you look at your reflection, take a moment to love and thank your body for everything it does for you.
Experiment with new foods
Engage your curiosity by preparing a new recipe. For example, explore an unfamiliar aisle at the supermarket or pop into the international grocer you always pass by on your walk home.
Indulge at a restaurant
Book a table at a restaurant you’ve never tried before. Pull out all the stops and order every course. Furthermore, look for eateries offering meal specials to observe INDD.
Celebrate your body
Plan an activity that indulges all your senses. For instance, take a hike or hit the dance floor with a troop of good friends. Moreover, find a scenic picnic spot to enjoy refreshments while reading a book or taking in the view.
Lastly, observe International No Diet Day by expressing unconditional love and gratitude to your body. Indulge your senses and celebrate good food and good living.
