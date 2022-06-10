4 gift ideas to spoil dad

Looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Here are a few suggestions that you can easily customize to your dad’s personality and interests.

1. Hobby accessory

Whether your dad likes painting, photographing birds, building furniture, camping in the great outdoors, playing golf, or reading in his favorite chair, gift him a practical or fun accessory to enhance his experience.

2. Food basket

If your dad’s a foodie, buy him an assortment of fine chocolates, artisanal cheeses, flavored popcorn, local brews, or gourmet products. You can stick to the classics or think outside the box and surprise him with something new.

3. Experience

Your dad deserves to relax and have a good time. Why not buy him tickets to a concert, tourist attraction, or sporting event? Gift him a pair of tickets so he can bring a buddy or plan an all-expenses-paid outing with him to enjoy some quality time together.

4. Gift card

Don’t settle for giving your dad a prepaid credit card. Make it personal and choose a gift card that shows how well you know him. For example, buy a gift card to his favorite restaurant, the hardware store, or a place he regularly visits, like a national park or museum.

Happy shopping!