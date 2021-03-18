4 great reasons to get a good night’s sleep

World Sleep Day, which takes place on March 19, is an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of sleep. It’s also an ideal time to change your habits (and perhaps your mattress) so that you can enjoy more restful nights. If you still need convincing, here are four reasons you should prioritize getting a good night’s sleep.

1. To improve your productivity

A lack of sleep can affect everything from your reflexes to your creativity. If you want to be able to think clearly, maintain your concentration, make good decisions, and work more efficiently throughout the day, a good night’s sleep is key.

2. To improve your mood

Stress is easier to manage if you’re well-rested. Getting enough sleep can also help reduce or prevent symptoms of depression and anxiety. Plus, you’re more likely to have positive interactions with others if you aren’t tired and irritable.

3. To improve your health

Your body can’t function without sleep. In fact, not getting enough shut-eye increases your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other health issues. Contrarily, good sleep habits can help bolster your immune system.

4. To improve your sex life

A lack of sleep reduces your body’s production of hormones such as testosterone, which can lead to a loss of libido. The stress and negative emotions that come with being tired don’t help either.

Keep in mind that adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep every night. If insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, or any other sleep disorder is preventing you from getting the rest you need, be sure to consult your doctor.

Tips for better sleep

• Invest in a comfortable mattress and quality bedding

• Only use your bed for sleeping and having sex

• Wake up and go to bed at the same time every day

• Avoid being active in the evening and limit your caffeine intake

• Eliminate all sources of light in your bedroom at night