4-H Center announces Phase 3 pool hours and programs

On July 1st, Warren County will enter Phase 3 and the Northern Virginia 4-H Center will be launching new and expanded public swim times and aquatic programs, including swim lessons, water aerobics, Senior Swim, and pool parties! Full details can be found on their website, https://www.nova4h.com/programs/swimming/.

Highlights include:

• Public swim times will be Sunday through Thursday – Noon to 5:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday – Noon to 7:00 p.m.

• Swim Lesson options for all ages and abilities

• Youth and Adult Water Aerobics classes offered twice each week

• Dedicated swim time for Seniors offered twice each week

• Reserve the entire pool for a Pool Party!

To comply with Phase III guidelines, the following protocols are recommended:

• Please wear a mask when you enter the pool to be checked in, and whenever interacting with our pool staff at the front desk or on the pool deck. Please practice good hygiene; there will be soap available in the restrooms and hand sanitizer at the front desk and pool exit.

• Pool staff will be monitoring attendance so as not to exceed the 75% capacity mandate. On particularly hot days, we recommend first calling the pool’s front desk at (540) 635-5029 to check availability.

• Ten feet of physical distance must be maintained between persons not of the same household, both on the deck and in the pool.

• Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs for seating; however, picnic tables and deck chairs will be available. Patrons should not move any of the tables as they are in place for social distancing needs.

• Vending machine available for contactless purchase of cold water and sodas.

• Patrons are asked to self-screen upon entrance for COVID-19 symptoms. There is a checklist before entering the building.

We will continue to monitor national standards, state protocols, and best practices for operating swimming pools. If you have questions please call (540) 635-5029, (540) 635-7171, or email pool@nova4h.com