4-H Center Independence Day festivities, fireworks postponed to Labor Day
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational Center announced today, June 18, 2020, that their annual Independence Day festivities will be postponed to Saturday, September 5, 2020, to coincide with Labor Day Weekend. An annual celebration that easily draws over 1,000 visitors to the 4-H Center.
Director Jeremy Stanford said about the decision,“Last year’s event, despite the rain, was a great success. I was so excited at the prospect of making the 2020 event even better, and we look forward to hosting the event over Labor Day Weekend.”
Hosting the event over the 4th of July holiday would have been the perfect chance for the Front Royal/Warren County community to come together and celebrate after months of separation.
“Unfortunately, with details of the reopening phases so scant over the past few months, we simply ran out of time waiting to see if we would be able to host the event in July,” Stanford added. “The irony is not lost on me that we lack permission to celebrate our independence, but postponed until September does provide more time to ease into reopening society as well as time to raise the necessary funds to contract with the professional firework’s vendor.”
The event includes live music, food trucks, children’s activities, vendor opportunities, and a professional fireworks display. For participation information and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jeremy Stanford at jstanford@vt.edu.
Phoenix Project benefits from Tattoo Raffle by OHPMC
Last weekend on Saturday the Ohana Pride Shenandoah County held a rally to benefit the Phoenix Project. Several members gathered for a bike parade and raffle. During social distancing times, it is really difficult to host events and fundraisers that non-profits count on. Please consider your non-profits in these unusual times. Out of the box fundraising ideas are welcomed!
Watch this video to see the OHPMC crew introduction, ride, interview with Tammy Sharpe at Phoenix Project, and live raffle drawing. Thank you to everyone in the community for your support and encouragement!
Important note from Tammy: The community can help the Phoenix Project by spreading the word about their work. Their tag line is, “A communities response to domestic violence.” They are well trained and ready to help. Never hesitate to call. You can make a difference.
Phoenix Project
Office: 540-635-2302
HOTLINE: 540-635-2300
The hotline is answered 24/7
Christine Costello named Silver Agent
Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has named Christine Costello a Silver Agent during its annual sales conference held virtually this year due to the Coronavirus “Stay At Home” restrictions.
Christine Costello has been recognized as a Virginia Farm Bureau 2019 Silver Agent. In her 2nd year with Virginia Farm Bureau, Christine was recognized by her peers for outstanding sales and service to her members. “Christine excels at ensuring her members in Warren understand and have the insurance coverage they need. We are fortunate to have Christine representing Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance and congratulate her on this achievement,” says Ray Leonard, VP of Sales.
About Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance:
Founded in 1950, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance is committed to meeting the insurance needs of the people, families, farms and small businesses of Virginia. When Virginians choose Farm Bureau Insurance for their auto, home, health and life insurance, they become a member of Virginia Farm Bureau – an organization comprised of over 127,000 households throughout the Commonwealth whose vision is to create an environment where agriculture can prosper and improve the lives of all Virginians. For more information, visit vafb.com.
Update: State Police add detail on Saturday night high-speed pursuit
In a press release issued Wednesday, June 17, shortly before 3 p.m. the Culpeper Office of the Virginia State Police added detail to the circumstance of the high speed chase through three counties the previous Saturday evening. As reported in Royal Examiner, that chase and apprehension led to multiple charges, criminal and traffic, against 33-year-old Bryan Douglas Walters of Luray.
Walters is currently being held without bond in the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County (RSW) Regional Jail.
The full text of the VSP release, which varies slightly on information gathered from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Front Royal Police involvement, is presented below:
“A Luray, Va. man is behind bars on multiple charges in two counties after he fled law enforcement Saturday (June 13, 2020). Virginia State Police have charged Bryan D. Walters, 33, in Warren County with two felony counts of assault on law enforcement, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice. In Frederick County, state police have charged Walters with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, and one count of driving while revoked.
“The pursuit Saturday was initiated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. As it continued north on Route 11 entering Frederick County at approximately 8:29 p.m., state police took over the pursuit and continued behind the fleeing 2012 Jeep Patriot, until it finally crashed into the median on I-66 at the 2.8-mile marker in Warren County. The driver, Walters, was taken into custody without further incident. Walters was transported to RSW Regional Jail and held without bond.
“During the course of the pursuit Walters struck two state police cruisers. One of the state police troopers suffered minor injuries in that crash.
“The pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph.
“Please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for details on why/how the pursuit was initiated and their charges.”
Luray man held without bond following lengthy high-speed chase
Free Movie Weekend – Friday & Saturday at Royal Cinemas
This weekend will be a “Free Movie Weekend” at the Royal Cinemas on Main Street in Front Royal. Joe McGreevey of McGreevey Insurance Company has partnered with Rick Novak of Royal Cinemas and has sponsored the free movies.
On Friday night, the screen will once again be set up on Main Street and the movie ‘E.T’ will be shown, and on Saturday, the movie ‘Jaws’ is scheduled. Showtime will start around 8:45pm. Also, there will be indoor showings of ‘E.T’, ‘Jaws’, and ‘Remember the Titans’ throughout the day and evenings, all free, thanks to Joe McGreevy.
The Royal Cinemas showings are now all reserved seating. Go to their website and reserve your seat now.
Wagner Shelter/HSWC cite successes, struggles during pandemic
“It was starting to seem hopeless for these babes as they were overlooked day in and day out for so long.”
So wrote Julia Wagner Animal Shelter manager Kayla Wines in the recent Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) printed newsletter of four dogs who’d known nothing but the insides of their shelter kennels for a year or more – BUT now who, despite the pandemic, have at last found their forever homes.
That printed newsletter “Shelter Tales” has been published on and off for three quarters of a century and under HSWC’s most recent executive director, Meghan Bowers it has taken on a distinct new personality, telling touching stories of the abused or abandoned dogs and cats, horses and goats, rats and rabbits, to name a few of the animals, particularly of those who have happy endings similar to:
* Precious and Miracle, nine-year-old sisters, who needed to be adopted together. They had lived outdoors previously, not house trained, not social, arriving as the outcome of a court case that indicated possible ill treatment, and accepted by Bowers from another shelter. Wines and Canine Team Leader Marie Butler and her crew spent months prepping them for adoption which eventually came for the two seniors. “And are they ever living it up now,” said Wines, offering a photo of them in their new home.
*Miss Izzy, who loves other dogs but not cats, was unsure of new people, particularly men. The staff worked with Miss Izzy on almost a daily basis until her fear of men dwindled sufficiently to be placed in a foster home. Then, one day before her year anniversary in shelter and foster care, she was placed with a loving family with whom she snuggles and hogs the bed, Wines wrote.
*Petey, a 10-year-old dog who doesn’t like dogs, cats or kids, but is a “hunky potato” that we all came to love,” Wines said. Petey even got a choice spot in the director’s office, catching the eye of a couple with whom he is now living happily ever after.
These are the good news stories gleaned from the final printed issue of “Shelter Tales.” To save money, future issues of “Shelter Tales” will be delivered via email, Bowers announced.
Describing the other side of the shelter story, Bowers said, “Visitors do not see the animals with cigarette burns, emaciated; kittens on the brink of death,” Bowers said, continuing: “Visitors don’t know that both our successes and our failures can be heartbreaking and that emotional challenges are faced (by staff) every day.”
Stresses have increased, and staffing has decreased during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Admissions and adoptions are being accomplished behind locked doors (admission by appointment only). Fortunately, volunteerism has increased and more foster care has become available. In a written public message, Bowers paid tribute to the remainder of the shelter staff.
“You are my heroes,” she said.
Meanwhile like most other organizations, the rules dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic response have upset most all of the HSWC’s fundraising activities, causing, among other things, staff layoffs. The 2020 annual meeting has been suspended indefinitely, the spring rabies clinic cancelled, most other activities in limbo including the popular “Barks and Bags” women’s luncheon and “Tails and Ales.”
Ongoing efforts
However, the annual Yard Sale (July 10-11) will proceed as will a “Seniors 4 Seniors” adoption event (Aug. 21) and the national “Clear the Shelters” program (Aug. 29). And Wines began her own fundraising campaign, called “Five Dollar Fridays”, a few weeks ago.
“Each Friday we post a blurb on our Facebook page about the costs of running the shelter and ask our members and supporters to donate five dollars each Friday. We are thrilled with the outpouring of love and support,” she said, revealing that in just eight weeks, the unique program has raised almost $3,000 for the animals of Warren County.
In another online fundraiser, the shelter raised $1,155, the cost of a new washing machine. But a second machine is desperately needed just to keep up, Bowers said, in seeking donations for a second washer. Also on the wish list is Purina dog, cat and kitten chow; non-clumping kitty litter; paper towels and trash bags; and cat and dog toys.
Recognizing the needs of pet owners whose incomes have been seriously reduced since March, HSWC has held two pet food giveaways from the Pave-mint Brew House parking lot. Up to 35 cars were observed in one recent line-up.
“We continue doing all we can, creating new ways of operating, new partnerships, innovative ways to continue fundraising, new ways of helping our neighbors and the pet owners in our community,” Wines said.
“We have found homes for several harder to adopt pets, and we have grown our foster program substantially … We have experienced an overwhelming amount of kindness, understanding and generosity from our community and we thank you all for it … We have surprised ourselves with just how dedicated and passionate we are about the animals and their well-being and have pushed ourselves to be better at what we do.
“We will do what it takes… to follow our mission and provide the very best care to the abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We have been around for 73 years and do not plan on going anywhere,” Wines concluded.
Malcolm Barr, Sr, a resident of Rockland, is a contributing writer for Royal Examiner. He is also a former president of the Humane Society of Warren County.
R-MA cadets earn Air Force Junior ROTC awards
The top cadets in Randolph-Macon Academy’s (R-MA) Virginia 91st Air Force Junior ROTC unit were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments and dedicated leadership during an awards ceremony held via YouTube Premiere on April 27, 2020. Among those honored were the following local students:
Shukriyah Hasanka of Front Royal, a junior at R-MA. She received the Air Force Sergeants Association Award, which recognizes an outstanding cadet who demonstrates outstanding qualities in military leadership, discipline, character, and citizenship. In addition, this cadet must be in the top 25% of the AFJROTC class.
Grace Wagner of Front Royal, a senior at R-MA. She received the Daughters of the American Revolution Award, which is presented annually to a student who ranks in the top 25% in both their Aerospace Science classes and their school. The selectee demonstrates qualities of dependency, good character and adherence to military discipline.
Katy Babineau of Front Royal, a senior at R-MA. She received the American Legion Scholastic Award, which is presented to a senior or junior for overall scholastic achievement and outstanding leadership qualities.
Randolph-Macon Academy (R-MA), founded in 1892, is a college-preparatory, coeducational boarding school for students in grades 6 through 12. Students in grades 9-12 participate in R-MA’s 91st Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC), and have the opportunity to learn to fly through a unique flight program. The Academy, which is one of only six Falcon Foundation Schools in the U.S., also offers several summer programs. R-MA is affiliated with the United Methodist Church and is located in Front Royal, VA.
