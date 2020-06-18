4-H Center Independence Day festivities, fireworks postponed to Labor Day

“It was starting to seem hopeless for these babes as they were overlooked day in and day out for so long.”

So wrote Julia Wagner Animal Shelter manager Kayla Wines in the recent Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) printed newsletter of four dogs who’d known nothing but the insides of their shelter kennels for a year or more – BUT now who, despite the pandemic, have at last found their forever homes.

That printed newsletter “Shelter Tales” has been published on and off for three quarters of a century and under HSWC’s most recent executive director, Meghan Bowers it has taken on a distinct new personality, telling touching stories of the abused or abandoned dogs and cats, horses and goats, rats and rabbits, to name a few of the animals, particularly of those who have happy endings similar to:

* Precious and Miracle , nine-year-old sisters, who needed to be adopted together. They had lived outdoors previously, not house trained, not social, arriving as the outcome of a court case that indicated possible ill treatment, and accepted by Bowers from another shelter. Wines and Canine Team Leader Marie Butler and her crew spent months prepping them for adoption which eventually came for the two seniors. “And are they ever living it up now,” said Wines, offering a photo of them in their new home.

* Miss Izzy , who loves other dogs but not cats, was unsure of new people, particularly men. The staff worked with Miss Izzy on almost a daily basis until her fear of men dwindled sufficiently to be placed in a foster home. Then, one day before her year anniversary in shelter and foster care, she was placed with a loving family with whom she snuggles and hogs the bed, Wines wrote.

* Petey , a 10-year-old dog who doesn’t like dogs, cats or kids, but is a “hunky potato” that we all came to love,” Wines said. Petey even got a choice spot in the director’s office, catching the eye of a couple with whom he is now living happily ever after.

These are the good news stories gleaned from the final printed issue of “Shelter Tales.” To save money, future issues of “Shelter Tales” will be delivered via email, Bowers announced.

Describing the other side of the shelter story, Bowers said, “Visitors do not see the animals with cigarette burns, emaciated; kittens on the brink of death,” Bowers said, continuing: “Visitors don’t know that both our successes and our failures can be heartbreaking and that emotional challenges are faced (by staff) every day.”

Stresses have increased, and staffing has decreased during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Admissions and adoptions are being accomplished behind locked doors (admission by appointment only). Fortunately, volunteerism has increased and more foster care has become available. In a written public message, Bowers paid tribute to the remainder of the shelter staff.

“You are my heroes,” she said.

Meanwhile like most other organizations, the rules dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic response have upset most all of the HSWC’s fundraising activities, causing, among other things, staff layoffs. The 2020 annual meeting has been suspended indefinitely, the spring rabies clinic cancelled, most other activities in limbo including the popular “Barks and Bags” women’s luncheon and “Tails and Ales.”

Ongoing efforts

However, the annual Yard Sale (July 10-11) will proceed as will a “Seniors 4 Seniors” adoption event (Aug. 21) and the national “Clear the Shelters” program (Aug. 29). And Wines began her own fundraising campaign, called “Five Dollar Fridays”, a few weeks ago.

“Each Friday we post a blurb on our Facebook page about the costs of running the shelter and ask our members and supporters to donate five dollars each Friday. We are thrilled with the outpouring of love and support,” she said, revealing that in just eight weeks, the unique program has raised almost $3,000 for the animals of Warren County.

In another online fundraiser, the shelter raised $1,155, the cost of a new washing machine. But a second machine is desperately needed just to keep up, Bowers said, in seeking donations for a second washer. Also on the wish list is Purina dog, cat and kitten chow; non-clumping kitty litter; paper towels and trash bags; and cat and dog toys.

Recognizing the needs of pet owners whose incomes have been seriously reduced since March, HSWC has held two pet food giveaways from the Pave-mint Brew House parking lot. Up to 35 cars were observed in one recent line-up.

“We continue doing all we can, creating new ways of operating, new partnerships, innovative ways to continue fundraising, new ways of helping our neighbors and the pet owners in our community,” Wines said.

“We have found homes for several harder to adopt pets, and we have grown our foster program substantially … We have experienced an overwhelming amount of kindness, understanding and generosity from our community and we thank you all for it … We have surprised ourselves with just how dedicated and passionate we are about the animals and their well-being and have pushed ourselves to be better at what we do.

“We will do what it takes… to follow our mission and provide the very best care to the abandoned, abused, homeless and neglected animals in our community. We have been around for 73 years and do not plan on going anywhere,” Wines concluded.

Malcolm Barr, Sr, a resident of Rockland, is a contributing writer for Royal Examiner. He is also a former president of the Humane Society of Warren County.