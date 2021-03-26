4 hacks for your at-home office

Working from home can be challenging. Here are some helpful tips to make your office a productive, comfortable, and functional place to work.

1. Invest in a good chair

Considering the number of hours you’ll likely spend sitting at your desk per week, it’s worth taking the time to select a chair that’s a good fit. Pay attention to back, thigh, and arm support. On the other hand, you may want to consider investing in a standing desk.

2. Use ergonomics to stay comfortable

Whether you sit or stand while you work, keep your back and neck straight and ensure your computer screen is at eye level. Choose a mouse and keyboard that are a good size and effortless to operate. Also, use ergonomic pads to protect your wrists. Avoid slouching or keeping your arms at odd angles.

3. Set up a second monitor

An additional screen can make coding, designing, writing, researching, and other tasks easier. This small upgrade can seriously enhance your productivity and allow you to better juggle multiple tasks.

4. Personalize the space

Use art, paint, wallpaper, and office accessories to decorate your space in a way that’s cohesive and energizing. Consider adding touches like a fragrance you love, a quote that inspires you, or a novelty vase to hold fresh flowers.

Lastly, invest in quality electrical lighting. Bright overhead illumination and a good desk lamp will help reduce eyestrain and increase productivity.