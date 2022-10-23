4 hair care tips for white hair

Over time, your hair follicles produce less melanin, the pigment that gives your hair its color. Besides turning your hair white or gray, less melanin also changes its texture and condition. Here are four tips to take care of your hair as it changes.

1. Don’t pluck it. Pulling out your gray hairs can damage the follicles. This results in coarse or frizzy hair.

2. Give more thought to hydration. Graying hair needs more moisture than younger hair. If your hair is mostly gray, choose products with extra moisturizing properties. Add a hair mask or oil to your hair care routine if needed.

3. Use a specialty shampoo. About once per month, use a product designed to prevent your hair from turning yellow. The sun and pollution are two factors that can accelerate hair discoloration.

4. Protect your hair. White and gray hair are more sensitive to the elements, like the sun, chlorine, and heating appliances. Use cream or sprays to give it an added measure of protection.

Talk to your hairdresser or colorist for advice on the best hair care products for your hair type.