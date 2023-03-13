4 hardy perennial herbs to grow in your garden

Perennial herbs are easy to grow, enhance your cooking, and return year after year with little effort. Here are four hardy herbs to try growing.

1. Chives have a mild onion flavor, similar to leeks, which enhances the taste of soups, dips, and baked potatoes. Beyond extra watering in sweltering weather, chives need almost no attention.

2. Oregano is a Mediterranean must-have. Its mellow, earthy flavor goes well with various dishes, including pizza, pasta, and vinaigrettes. Oregano happily grows in the ground or a container.

3. Thyme is a grassy herb with floral notes. It holds its flavor in cooking, pairing well with ingredients like garlic, olive oil, and tomatoes. Thyme is relatively drought-tolerant and trouble-free once established.

4. Mint is a tenacious herb with a robust, refreshing flavor that complements lamb dishes, peas, and cocktails. Mint can be invasive, but growing it in pots can contain the spread.

Pick up everything you need to start your perennial herb garden at your local plant nursery.