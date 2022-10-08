4 household items you didn’t know were fire hazards

House fires affect thousands of families every year. Therefore, it’s essential to eliminate potential hazards in your home to keep you and your family safe. This year, Fire Prevention Week takes place from October 9 to 15, and the occasion is an ideal time to brush up on your fire safety knowledge. Here are four things in your home you might not know are flammable.

1. Oranges contain a naturally occurring and a flammable chemical called limonene. This substance is present in many cleaning products because it has a fresh scent and potent degreasing properties. Consequently, you should avoid spritzing limonene-based cleaning products near fire sources like your stovetop.

2. Hand sanitizer has become a household staple in recent years. However, it contains ethanol, which is a flammable ingredient. Although small amounts of hand sanitizer don’t pose a fire hazard, it’s important to store and use it safely to minimize the risk.

3. Nail polish remover is made with flammable chemicals like acetone and nitrocellulose. Therefore, you should always thoroughly wash your hands after using nail polish remover. Ensure the container is tightly sealed and stored in a cool, dry place when you put it away.

4. 9-Volt batteries have the potential to start a fire. If these types of batteries touch metal, they can spark and ignite. It’s best to store batteries in their original packaging or keep the tips covered with tape.

Fire safety starts with knowing the facts. Protect your family by learning about common hazards and taking steps to minimize them.

100 years of fire prevention

This year marks the centennial anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. A campaign teaching children and adults how to avoid fires and stay safe if one occurs was first launched by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) in 1922.