4 ideas for a statement ceiling
When renovating, many people forget to incorporate their ceilings into the overall design. However, this surface shouldn’t be ignored. Here are four ceiling updates you may want to consider.
1. Exposed beams
A ceiling with exposed beams can add visual intrigue to a modern or traditional home. You can opt for thick, rustic wood beams or thin, low-profile faux beams. To create contrast and draw the eye upward, paint your beams a darker color than your walls and ceiling.
2. Paint
To add style to a room, consider pairing a dark ceiling with light-colored walls. In a large room, this can create definition and make other features, such as artwork and light fixtures, stand out. In a small space, a dark ceiling will lend a cozy, intimate feel.
3. Moldings
There are a variety of decorative features you can install on your ceiling to add character to your space. Emphasize the transition between your walls and ceiling with classic crown moldings, or add grandeur to any room in your home with egg-and-dart moldings.
4. Wallpaper
Applying wallpaper to a ceiling is an easy way to inject personality into a room. If you want to make a statement, opt for wallpaper that has a bold geometric, striped, or floral print. If you prefer a look that’s a bit more understated, look for a simple design in a neutral or light color.
To get help making your statement ceiling come to life, reach out to an interior designer, architect, or general contractor in your area.
Japandi: the latest minimalist design trend
Japandi is a minimalist design trend that combines modern Scandinavian and Japanese interior design influences. This style focuses on clean lines, natural elements, and muted palettes. Here are a few tips on how you can add a Japandi esthetic to your home.
• Incorporate natural materials such as wood, bamboo, terracotta, wool, linen, and hemp.
• Pair furniture and accessories in earth tones with white walls. You can also introduce subtle patterns using wallpaper or add texture with wood panels or slats.
• Create an open space that allows in plenty of natural light, and add an array of indoor plants.
When designing a Japandi-inspired space, always remember to keep things simple and opt for quality over quantity.
3 unique types of DIY shelves
Do you need more shelf space? If so, here are several types of do-it-yourself shelving units that are both functional and stylish.
1. Rope
These tiered shelves are the perfect accent piece for any home. All you need are a few planks of wood and rope of the appropriate thickness and length. Paint or stain the wood, cut the shelves to the desired size and drill two holes on each end. Then, thread your rope through each shelf to create a tiered masterpiece.
2. Pegboard
Purchase a large piece of fiberboard and a handful of wooden dowels from your local hardware store. Drill uniform holes into the fiberboard, cut your wooden dowels down to size, and place your shelves on top. The best part is that you can change the configuration anytime you like.
3. Drawer
If you have an old dresser lying around, consider upcycling the drawers to create a unique shelving unit. Simply slap on a coat of paint or varnish and mount the drawers to the wall in an eye-catching arrangement.
If you need help finding the materials you need for your project, speak to the staff at your local hardware store.
Discover speed skating
Are you looking for an activity for yourself or your child that combines balance, dexterity, and competitive racing? If so, speed skating might be a sport to try. Here’s an overview of how to get started.
Minimum age
There’s no minimum age for learning how to speed skate. In fact, some skating clubs offer introductory classes for children as young as four or five. These classes teach specific techniques so kids can excel at speed skating when they’re older. Most children start advanced speed skating training at the age of eight or nine.
Required skills
Some skating clubs periodically organize introductory speed skating classes so you can get a feel for the sport. If you’re interested, you can have your skating skills evaluated and be placed in an appropriate class.
In some instances, however, you may be required to prove that you have a good grasp of the following:
• Standing on skates
• Skating backward
• Stopping and jumping
• Gliding on one skate
• Sprinting 400 meters in a specific time
To improve your skills on the ice, keep an eye out for speed skating classes in your area.
4 snowshoeing tips for beginners
Do you want to try snowshoeing this winter? If so, here are four tips to help you make your first trip a success.
1. Get the right equipment
In addition to snowshoes, consider getting a pair of poles to help you keep your balance in deep snow and when crossing slopes. Crampons are also helpful for traversing areas with ice and hard-packed snow.
2. Dress in layers
To stay comfortable while snowshoeing, wear layers. Start with a warm, moisture-wicking base, such as a merino wool shirt. Then, put on a lightweight and in¬sulated fleece jacket. Finally, dress in an outer layer that will protect you from the elements. A wind and waterproof jacket are ideal. Remember to remove a layer as soon as you start to sweat to avoid becoming cold when you stop moving.
3. Pack the essentials
Even if you’re only going on a short excursion, it’s important to pack several key items. Your backpack should contain a trail map, snacks, water, sunscreen, a first aid kit, a headlamp, a flashlight, a fire starter, a whistle, and hand warmers. These items will help keep you safe and warm, especially if you end up in a bad situation.
4. Choose a suitable trail
Getting around on snowshoes is relatively easy on flat terrain. However, it can become more challenging if there are multiple inclines and declines. To avoid unpleasant surprises, find out which trails are recommended for beginners and what snow conditions to expect.
Finally, as with any outdoor activity, don’t forget to check the weather forecast before you leave.
Quick tip
If you start to slide downhill, you can stop yourself from falling by simply sitting down.
Brunch receptions: an emerging wedding trend
It’s becoming increasingly trendy to host a wedding brunch instead of a dinner. If you’re planning your big day, here are a few good reasons to consider having a brunch reception.
An early event
Do you find it hard to stay up until the wee hours of the morning? Are you inviting several seniors or young children to your wedding? Do some guests prefer not to drive at night? For all of these reasons, a morning wedding might be a great option. This way, everyone will be in high spirits from start to end.
An irresistible menu
Contrary to what some people say, brunch doesn’t have to be simple or pared down. In fact, you can serve up a variety of fancy hot and cold dishes, including:
• Local cheeses
• Belgian waffles
• Dauphinois potatoes
• Salmon gravlax
• Duck breast
• Eggs benedict
• Fruit cocktails
• Game sausages
• Niçoise salad
• Viennese pastries
If this trending wedding idea appeals to you, find out if the restaurants, reception halls, and caterers in your area offer a brunch menu.
4 benefits of radiant heating
Radiant floor heating is a modern heating solution that provides unmatched comfort. Here are four reasons why you may want to consider this upgrade for your home.
1. It’s quiet
Unlike traditional heating systems, radiant heating systems don’t make any noise. You won’t have to listen to clanking radiators or loud vents.
2. It heats evenly
Traditional forced-air heating systems employ vents to distribute warm air throughout a space. Therefore, depending on the location of the vents, the area heated may have hot and cold spots. Radiant heating systems, however, provide consistent, even heat throughout an entire space.
3. It doesn’t emit dust
Since radiant heating systems don’t require vents or ductwork, you won’t have extra dust circulating through your home while you heat it. This is especially helpful for individuals who suffer from allergies.
4. It’s energy-efficient
Radiant heating is more energy-efficient than other methods. This is because there’s no heat loss through the ductwork like there would be with a forced-air system. The cost of heating a home with this type of system can be more affordable.
If you’re thinking about installing a radiant floor heating system, make sure to research your options, then contact a certified professional to complete the job.