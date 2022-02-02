4 ideas for a statement ceiling

When renovating, many people forget to incorporate their ceilings into the overall design. However, this surface shouldn’t be ignored. Here are four ceiling updates you may want to consider.

1. Exposed beams

A ceiling with exposed beams can add visual intrigue to a modern or traditional home. You can opt for thick, rustic wood beams or thin, low-profile faux beams. To create contrast and draw the eye upward, paint your beams a darker color than your walls and ceiling.

2. Paint

To add style to a room, consider pairing a dark ceiling with light-colored walls. In a large room, this can create definition and make other features, such as artwork and light fixtures, stand out. In a small space, a dark ceiling will lend a cozy, intimate feel.

3. Moldings

There are a variety of decorative features you can install on your ceiling to add character to your space. Emphasize the transition between your walls and ceiling with classic crown moldings, or add grandeur to any room in your home with egg-and-dart moldings.

4. Wallpaper

Applying wallpaper to a ceiling is an easy way to inject personality into a room. If you want to make a statement, opt for wallpaper that has a bold geometric, striped, or floral print. If you prefer a look that’s a bit more understated, look for a simple design in a neutral or light color.

To get help making your statement ceiling come to life, reach out to an interior designer, architect, or general contractor in your area.