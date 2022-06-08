4 inline skating tips

Do you want to start inline skating? Before you hit the trails for the first time, here are a few tried-and-true tips to keep in mind.

1. Choose your skates wisely

If you want to enjoy the experience, it’s essential to have well-fitted, comfortable skates. You must also consider ankle support, wheel material and size, attachment type, and ventilation. Ask an expert to help you make an informed choice.

2. Protect yourself

Put your pride aside and wear full protective gear, including wrist, knee, and elbow pads and a helmet. Remember, if you fall, you’ll do so from a significant height and likely at high speed.

3. Learn the basics

Practice in a safe place and make sure you’ve mastered the basics before you roll away or venture into unfamiliar terrain. You don’t want to find yourself flying down a slope if you don’t know how to brake.

4. Take it easy

Skating is a demanding sport. Therefore, your legs may tire quickly, especially when you’re first starting out. Don’t overdo it. Start with relatively short outings. For example, it’s better to turn around too early than too late on a linear track.

Stay safe and have fun!