4 inspiring movie moms

In recognition of Mother’s Day, here are four fictional characters who exemplify the bravery and devotion of motherhood on the big screen.

1. Molly Weasley, Harry Potter

In addition to loving and raising her seven children, Molly treats Harry Potter as one of her own. She courageously uses her wand to protect her family and stands up for what she believes in as a member of the Order of the Phoenix.

2. Helen Parr, The Incredibles

She’s a devoted mother and superhero who stops at nothing to protect her family and save the world — even when it means putting her stretchy Elastigirl limbs on the line.

3. Sarah Connor, The Terminator

She selflessly does everything she can to protect her son, John. This includes teaching him the weapon skills he’ll need to lead a resistance against the machines intent on taking over the world.

4. Mrs. Gump, Forrest Gump

The embodiment of maternal love, Mrs. Gump is willing to do anything to ensure her son gets a normal education despite his differences. She remains her son’s greatest admirer and supporter as he grows up, travels the world and accomplishes great things.

This Mother’s Day, consider spending some quality time with your mom watching a movie that features an inspiring mother. To score bonus points, be sure to also bring her popcorn, candy and her preferred fizzy beverages.