4 interesting facts about coconuts

Coconut can be used in a variety of sweet and savory dishes. Here are four interesting facts about this tropical fruit.

They’re green

The hard brown fruit you usually buy in the grocery store is a dried coconut. Fresh coconuts are green and have soft, shiny skin.

They have many uses

Coconut milk, flour, water, oil, and sugar can be used to make a variety of soups, pastries, smoothies, sauces, and more.

They’re from Asia

Coconuts are primarily cultivated in southern Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines. However, they’re also found in India, Thailand, and Vietnam.

They have health benefits

Rich in fat and fiber, coconuts are a good source of iron, potassium, and phosphorus. They also contain magnesium and various other essential vitamins and minerals.

Unsweetened coconut makes a great addition to a balanced diet.

How to open a coconut

Start by piercing the eyes of the coconut with a knife. Then, tap the coconut all the way around with the flat end of a knife until it splits in half. You can also place it in a bag and tap it against the ground or put it in an oven at 375 F for 10 minutes and let it cool before cracking it open.