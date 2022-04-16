Connect with us

4 interesting facts about coconuts

Coconut can be used in a variety of sweet and savory dishes. Here are four interesting facts about this tropical fruit.

They’re green
The hard brown fruit you usually buy in the grocery store is a dried coconut. Fresh coconuts are green and have soft, shiny skin.

They have many uses
Coconut milk, flour, water, oil, and sugar can be used to make a variety of soups, pastries, smoothies, sauces, and more.

They’re from Asia
Coconuts are primarily cultivated in southern Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines. However, they’re also found in India, Thailand, and Vietnam.


They have health benefits
Rich in fat and fiber, coconuts are a good source of iron, potassium, and phosphorus. They also contain magnesium and various other essential vitamins and minerals.

Unsweetened coconut makes a great addition to a balanced diet.

How to open a coconut
Start by piercing the eyes of the coconut with a knife. Then, tap the coconut all the way around with the flat end of a knife until it splits in half. You can also place it in a bag and tap it against the ground or put it in an oven at 375 F for 10 minutes and let it cool before cracking it open.

Ruby chocolate puffed rice squares

Published

3 days ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

These crispy, chocolatey treats are sure to delight your Easter guests.

Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 12

Ingredients
• 1/2 cup salted butter
• 2 cups marshmallows
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 7 cups puffed rice cereal
• 1 cup ruby chocolate chips
• 2 tablespoons vegetable shortening
• 1/2 cup decorative candy

Directions
1. In a large saucepan, melt the butter, marshmallows, and vanilla extract over low heat until smooth.


2. Remove from heat and using a spatula, gently fold in the puffed rice cereal.

3. In a large greased rectangular pan, spoon in the mixture. Let cool to room temperature.

4. In a double boiler, melt the ruby chocolate chips and vegetable shortening. Allow the chocolate to temper.

5. Cut the puffed rice mixture into squares and remove them from the pan.

6. Carefully dip the top of each square in the ruby chocolate mixture or drizzle it on with a spoon. Garnish with decorative candies.

Smoked salmon eggs Benedict

Published

3 days ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

Easter brunch and eggs Benedict go hand in hand. This version with smoked salmon is a real treat.

Start to finish: 25 minutes
Servings: 4

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
• 3 tablespoons warm water
• 3 egg yolks
• 3/4 cup melted butter
• 1 tablespoon white vinegar
• 8 eggs
• 4 bagels, sliced in half
• 2 cups fresh baby spinach
• 8 ounces smoked salmon, cut into slices
• 1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley, finely chopped
• Salt and pepper, to taste


Directions
1. In a double boiler combine the white wine vinegar, water, and egg yolks to make the hollandaise sauce. Whisk constantly for about 10 minutes or until the mixture is thick and frothy.

2. Remove the inner bowl from the pot of boiling water and slowly drizzle in the melted butter, whisking constantly. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Place plastic wrap directly on top of the hollandaise sauce and set aside.

3. Fill a large pot with water and add the white vinegar. Bring to a boil. Break each egg into a small ramekin. Reduce heat and carefully pour eggs from the 4 ramekins into the boiling water one at a time. Let the eggs cook for about 3 minutes, and then carefully place them on a paper towel using a skimmer. Repeat for the remaining 4 eggs.

4. Toast the bagels. Layer each bagel slice with a small spoonful of sauce, a few leaves of baby spinach, 1 ounce of smoked salmon, and a poached egg. Spoon a dollop of sauce over each egg, garnish with parsley, and season with salt and pepper. Serve 2 prepared bagel slices on each plate over a bed of baby spinach.

Get the most out of Easter ham with easy ham and beans

Published

3 days ago

on

April 13, 2022

By

If you’ve got a pile of leftover ham after your Easter feast and you’re not in the mood to eat ham sandwiches for a solid week, try a pot of ham and beans. This filling, flavorful dish reheats well, keeps in the refrigerator for several days, and can be frozen to be eaten later. Don’t be afraid to experiment with flavors or add in extra vegetables or meats that you want to use up.

Ingredients
1 pound dry great northern beans
About 6 ounces of bacon, diced
1/2 pound (or more) cooked ham, diced
2 to 3 fresh sausage links (optional)
1 small onion, chopped
2 to 3 carrots, chopped
1 to 1-1/2 quarts of stock (use less for a thicker soup)
2 bay leaves
1/2 teaspoon pepper (or more to taste)
2 to 3 sprigs of fresh thyme (or about a teaspoon dried)
Scant 1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
Optional: 1/4 teaspoon (or more) cayenne pepper

Rinse dried beans, then soak overnight in salted water (at least eight hours). In a medium-hot pot or Dutch oven, render bacon and then remove as much fat as you want, but keep some. If you’re adding sausage, drop sausages into hot fat and brown (leave them whole during the cooking process), then add onion and carrots. When the onions are translucent and the carrots have softened slightly, add the beans and diced ham and stir to distribute the rendered fat. Add stock and stir, then add spices. Heat until bubbling, then reduce heat, cover and simmer for 1 to 1-1/2 hours, or until beans are tender. Remove thyme sprigs, bay leaves, and sausages. Slice the sausages and add them back to the pot, discard the bay leaves and thyme. Add more pepper if desired — you likely won’t need more salt. Serve hot.

Rose hot cocoa

Published

1 week ago

on

April 9, 2022

By

Are you looking for a unique beverage to serve on Easter? This decadent hot cocoa with a subtle hint of rose is sure to wow your guests.

Start to finish: 10 minutes
Servings: 1

Ingredients
• 1-1/2 cups very hot whole milk, divided
• 1 tablespoon dried rose petals, divided
• 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
• 3 tablespoons white sugar
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1 tablespoon hot water
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 tablespoon hot whipping cream
• 12 small pink marshmallows

Directions
1. Pour 1/2 cup of hot milk and 1/2 tablespoon of rose petals into a small bowl. Set aside.


2. In a medium saucepan, combine the cocoa powder, sugar, salt, and hot water. Mix well and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 2 minutes.

3. Add the remaining cup of hot milk, stir and remove from heat. Add the vanilla and hot cream. Set aside.

4. Strain the bowl of hot milk to remove the rose petals. Using a milk frother, create a light foam.

5. In a cup, pour the hot chocolate and top with the foam, remaining rose petals, and marshmallows.

Easy, heart-healthy sardine avocado toast

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

The humble tinned sardine has never gotten a fair shake. Tender and a little salty, these tiny members of the herring family typically lack any unpleasant fishy odor or taste, and are packed with heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B-12, calcium and other beneficial minerals.

The American Heart Association recommends eating oily fish twice a week, and tinned fish like sardines are an easy, inexpensive, shelf-stable choice. Combined with heart-healthy avocado and a fried or poached egg, sardine avocado toast is filling and delicious. And with fish as the star protein, hungry folks who observe Lenten fasting days can also enjoy it anytime.

Ingredients
4 slices sturdy bread
1 large ripe avocado
4 large eggs
1 tin sardines (we recommend smoked sardines in olive oil)
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch garlic powder
Balsamic vinegar

Peel and mash the avocado. Add lemon juice, garlic powder and season to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside, then open sardines and remove filets from the oil — you’ll need about two filets per slice, depending on the size of the filets. With a fork, break the sardine filets into chunks and discard any stray pin bones you find. Set aside and put the bread into the toaster. While your bread toasts, drizzle oil into a skillet and place over medium-high heat until the oil shimmers. Fry eggs to desired doneness (or poach in a water bath, if you prefer).


To serve, spread each slice of toasted bread with mashed avocado and top with your desired quantity of sardines. Lay a fried egg on top and drizzle with balsamic vinegar. Add more salt and pepper if desired and serve.

The fork: A brief history

Published

1 month ago

on

March 12, 2022

By

For a short time in the year 1004, it was the talk of Venice. An aristocrat’s foreign bride, offending all the guests at the wedding feast without saying a single word.

How did she do it? She ate with a fork, of course.

Maria Argyropoulina meant no offense — forks were commonplace back home in Constantinople. But according to Scientific American, the local clergy in Venice still took it pretty hard, condemning her dining etiquette as an offense against God. When Maria succumbed to the plague a few years later, at least one priest said it was God’s punishment for using a fork instead of her fingers.

Even in the 11th century, forks had been around for a long time. According to Leite’s Culinaria, the ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans all had forks, though they weren’t used for eating. Their long-handled versions were cooking implements only, used to carve meats or safely remove food from cauldrons or fires. Eating was a hands-on affair, with just a knife (which you brought yourself) to assist you. Small forks for eating didn’t appear until the seventh century when aristocrats in the Middle East and Byzantine Empire began using them.


After the scandal of Maria Argyropoulina’s fork and her untimely death, the fork was slow to catch on, and it took a few centuries before they went mainstream. When Catherine de’ Medici married Henry II of France in 1533, she brought dozens of silver forks with her from Italy. But this bride’s forks didn’t cause a scandal — instead, French aristocrats raced to adopt the fork themselves.

Despite the sudden spike in popularity, detractors still persisted for centuries. As late as the early 1800s, some citizens of the fledgling United States regarded the fork as an affectation and preferred an old-fashioned knife and spoon. But those criticisms eventually died out, and by the middle of the 19th century, the fork had a permanent place at the table.

