4 interesting facts about growing mushrooms

Did you know that mushroom production is on the rise due to high consumer demand? If you love these fabulous fungi, here are four interesting facts you should know.

1. They don’t travel well

Mushrooms generally only stay fresh for about 10 days when stored at the correct temperature. However, certain varieties can spend up to two weeks in transit, which can dramatically alter their taste. Therefore, it’s best to choose locally grown varieties.

2. They can be farmed sustainably

The soil used for growing mushrooms can be made up of a variety of organic materials. Byproducts that would normally go to waste, such as spent grain, coffee grounds, and wood chips, can be put to good use if used to grow mushrooms.

3. They require a controlled environment

Mushrooms need a specific set of growing conditions to produce optimal yields, including the right amount of aeration, light, and humidity.

4. There are many varieties

Hundreds of species of mushrooms are grown around the world. In addition to being sold whole, they’re also harvested for use in baking, brewing, winemaking, and pharmaceuticals.

Look for locally grown mushrooms in a grocery store or farmer’s market near you.