4 interesting facts about Thanksgiving

In honor of Thanksgiving, here are four fun facts about this iconic holiday:

1. The first Thanksgiving celebration lasted three days

The first Thanksgiving celebration took place in 1621. However, turkey wasn’t on the menu. Instead, ducks, geese, and swans are believed to have been served.

2. Americans prepare more than 46 million turkeys for Thanksgiving each year

While turkey isn’t a food staple in most households, it’s a huge hit during the holidays. This is probably because it’s suitable for serving large groups of people.

3. America’s first turkey trot took place more than a century ago

The oldest documented turkey-trot took place in Buffalo, N.Y., in 1896. In fact, it’s become an ongoing annual event that celebrates the community and raises money for youth, family and senior resources.

4. The first TV dinner came from Thanksgiving leftovers

In 1953, the food company Swanson miscalculated their Thanksgiving turkey order and ended up with thousands of pounds of extra meat. To make use of this surplus, the company decided to fill aluminum trays with turkey, cornbread, peas, and sweet potatoes, thus creating the first-ever TV dinner.

This year for Thanksgiving, liven up dinner by sharing some of these interesting facts with your guests.