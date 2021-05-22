4 jobs for animal lovers

If you have a passion for animals, you may want to consider a career that allows you to care for them. Here are four jobs that might be a good fit.

1. Veterinarian

Veterinary medicine is a fascinating field that requires strong problem-solving, analytical, and interpersonal skills. Whether it’s by administering vaccines or performing surgery, you’ll have the chance to help animals on a daily basis. While many vets treat cats and dogs in private clinics, you could also specialize in working with livestock, horses, exotic animals, or wildlife in a variety of settings.

2. Veterinary technician

As a veterinary technician or technologist, you could assist veterinarians at a private clinic, take care of animals at a shelter or wildlife park, do research in a laboratory, or work for a food inspection agency to help regulate livestock feed. Plus, this profession allows you to pursue an interest in animal medicine without spending several years at a veterinary school.

3. Groomer

Do you want to help pets look their best? As a groomer, you would use a variety of tools and techniques to trim fur, give baths, cut nails, and style coats for dogs of all sizes and breeds. You would also keep an eye out for irritated skin, ear infections, and other health problems that may require a veterinarian’s attention.

4. Pet Sitter

Would you like to get paid to walk dogs, play with cats and feed fish? By providing daily care for pets while their owners are out of town, you’ll have the opportunity to interact with a variety of different species and breeds. Depending on the size of your clientele, you can do this work part-time or full-time. You might even want to consider opening your own animal boarding business.

Does one of these jobs sound right for you? If so, find out what programs and courses are available in your area.